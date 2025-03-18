HP updates its OmniBook X line with a lattice-free keyboard, processors from AMD and Intel

HP is refreshing its premium consumer laptop lineup, the OmniBook X, with a swath of new convertibles and a large clamshell design. The updates, shown at HP's Amplify partner conference, include new lattice-free keyboards and feature chips from both Intel and AMD.



The new machines are 14-inch and 16-inch convertible 2-in-1s and a 17.3-inch standard laptop.



The 14-incher, the HP OmniBook X Flip 14 2-in-1, starts with an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V and goes up to a Core Ultra 7 258V, or on the AMD side, a Ryzen AI 5 340 up to a Ryzen AI 7 350. Those Ryzen chips all have 50 TOPS NPUs, while the Intel chips range from 40 to 47 TOPS. All of them hit the minimum NPU requirement to be Copilot+ PCs.



The Intel models will have 16 or 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 RAM options, while the AMD models also feature a 24GB version and run at a slower LPDDR5x-7500. Intel's storage goes higher, too, at 2TB, while the AMD version tops out at 1TB.



Either way, you get a 14-inch, OLED touch display with resolutions up to 2880 x 1800, as well as either Wi-Fi 6E or 7 support.

The 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop has the same chip options as the 14-incher, but with a larger OLED screen. In addition, though, there's one extra configuration — the only one not labeled as an AI PC — with an AMD Ryzen 5 220, which doesn't feature an NPU. That one has other basic specifications including just 8GB of RAM and a 1920 x 1200 display. It's likely to be an affordable option in this high-end chassis, but HP hasn't announced any pricing for any of these systems.



If you're looking for more of a workstation, the HP OmniBook X 17.3 pairs either an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V or 258V with either integrated Arc graphics or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. This system has either 16 or 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. HP is listing a standard, 1920 x 1080 display.

Across the board with these new models, HP has adopted a lattice-free keyboard, without any space between the keys; It's a design similar to what Dell was using on its XPS line – perhaps the Dell Premium line now? This allows for larger keys and, an HP rep suggested, softer typing. The standard chiclet keys will remain on the OmniBook 7 lineup and below. It seems that the blue highlights on the function keys on last year's OmniBooks have gone, which is a shame because that slight pop of color was fun.

Each of these laptops has a solid selection of ports, including HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 on most Intel systems), USB-A (2 ports on the 14 or 16-inch Flip, 3 ports on the 17.3-inch clamshell), and a headphone jack. They all also feature a 5MP camera with infrared for Windows Hello facial recognition.

While HP is pushing these laptops as being AI-focused, demos shown to press relied primarily on image generation and other tasks that are table stakes at this point. Local AI still has a ways to go to become extremely useful on mainstream PCs.



Beyond the OmniBook X series, HP is also updating its OmniBook ,. 5, and 3 series in a swathe of sizes and Intel and AMD chip options. No pricing has been announced, but HP expects to also launch these devices in the spring.