Intel-powered laptop with dual screens starts at $899 — Acemagic X1 wields two 14-inch FHD displays

The Acemagic X1, a 14-inch dual-screen laptop that opens its screen side-by-side, just went on sale for $899 on its website. This laptop was first introduced at Computex 2024, where Tom’s Hardware had a great initial impression on the laptop, with its solid hinge and built-in buttons for changing screen modes. It’s also unique from the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i and the Asus Zenbook Duo, which usually opens the screens from top to bottom.

The extra screen gives you extra desktop real estate without the need to carry and set up a separate portable monitor. However, it also brings a few penalties, giving the X1 a paltry four hours of battery life and a quite chunky 21 mm thickness. The laptop also weighs 1.8 kg, which puts it in the territory of gaming laptops despite having specifications tailored more to thin-and-light devices. Nevertheless, this laptop might be worth the trade-off if you prefer working on multiple displays.

CPU: Intel Core i7-1255U

GPU: Integrated Intel Iris Xe

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 2 x 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0

Display 1: 14-inch 1080p

Display 2: 14-inch 1080p

Ports: 1x USB 3.0 Type-A (5Gbps), 1x USB Type-C (5Gbps with DP Alt Mode), 1x HDMI 2.0 (4K@60Hz), 1x USB Type-C (charging only)

At $899, the Acemagic X1 seems like a decent option compared to other laptops on the market. However, the original $1,399 price is poor, as the $1,400 price point can give you 14- to 16-inch laptops that sport 13th-gen and Core Ultra Series 1 laptops or Ryzen 7000 series processors for fans of Team Red.

Furthermore, Acemagic is a minor player compared to other dual-screen laptop makers like Lenovo and Asus. While these companies have also had their fair share of controversies, especially the latter, they also have a proven track record of delivering laptops that last. On the other hand, you’re making a gamble if you go with Acemagic, especially as the X1 is a first-generation product.

Nevertheless, this isn’t the company’s first rodeo with laptops. The company offers three other budget models, although they primarily run older chips. So, if you’re interested in a laptop sporting a permanent dual-screen setup and willing to place a bet on Acemagic, you better get your hands on the X1 while it’s still on sale.