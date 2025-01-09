Budget PC maker Chuwi released two new devices featuring Intel’s latest entry-level Intel Twin Lake NX50 series processor: the MiniBook X N150 2-in-1 laptop and the Hi10 X N150 tablet.

Chuwi says these devices will use Intel’s N150 chip. The CPU features four E-cores and four threads, hitting a maximum boost clock speed of 3.6 GHz. Because of their low power consumption, Chuwi could make these devices as small and compact as possible without severely reducing battery life.

The MiniBook X N150 laptop is about the size of an A5 paper, weighs 920 grams or 32 ounces, and is just about 11 mm thick, making it quite a portable device. It has a 10.51-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 1920 x 1200 resolution mounted on a 360-degree hinge. You can fold the laptop backward as a tablet, making it great for basic productivity and light entertainment.

Chuwi didn’t skimp on its other specifications despite its size and affordability. The device has 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD. It also has an aluminum alloy chassis for a premium feel. Although it has a tiny footprint, it still has a full-size keyboard, making it easy to type. The laptop also has two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm combo jack, allowing you to attach peripherals and charge it quickly via USB PD 3.0.

(Image credit: Chuwi)

If you prefer something even more portable and affordable, the Hi10 X1 N150 is a tablet with a detachable magnetic keyboard. If you rarely use the device for productivity, you can leave the keyboard behind when you don’t need it.

Although the Hi10 X1 has a smaller 10.1-inch display and a 1280 x 800 resolution, it still has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which makes it useful for productivity and gaming. It also has a built-in kickstand at the back, so you can use it hands-free without needing a case or stand to prop it up.

This tablet has 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, which is enough for basic tablet tasks. It also has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for video calls and image capture, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 ensure you always stay connected.

Best of all, the Hi10 X1 is just 10.1 mm thin and weighs 610 grams, making it easy to carry around with you all the time. And despite being a tablet, it comes with a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging, a full-featured USB-C port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a micro-HDMI port. This means you can easily attach multiple devices to this tablet (like an external monitor, external storage, and a wired mouse), making it easier to use for productivity.

Despite being low-power chips, Intel’s Twin Lake NX50 processors make laptops and tablets more affordable. This makes it perfect for kids, students, grandparents, and everyone who needs a laptop or tablet for basic internet access, light productivity, and entertainment.