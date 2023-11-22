Lenovo recalls USB-C laptop power banks due to fire risk — check now to see if you’re affected

If you own a Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank, you should stop what you're doing and pay close attention to the following: Lenovo today issued a recall for the device — citing the possibility that it could go up in flames, which obviously presents a serious safety hazard.

First, you can see if your device is affected by identifying the part number (40ALLG2WWW) and model number (PBLG2W) on its product label. If you find those two numbers match, you'll next need to look for the manufacturing date, which is printed in year/month (YY/MM) format. Recalled power banks have a manufacturing date of 22/01, 22/02, 22/03, 22/04, 22/05 or 22/06.

You're in the clear if the manufacturing date doesn't coincide with the above range. However, if your power bank does meet the criteria, Lenovo asks that you stop using it immediately. Lenovo says that only one incident of the 20,000mAh power bank catching fire has been reported so far, and the incident resulted in minimal property damage and — thankfully — no personal injuries.

(Image credit: CPSC)

The issue stems from a screw inside the power bank that can loosen. That loose screw can then potentially cause a short circuit, which can result in thermal runaway inside the battery, culminating in a fire.

According to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission, you should contact Lenovo directly at 1-866-989-0515 or through this web form on the company's website. Lenovo is offering free replacements if you go through its official channels to request a replacement. Once you've contacted Lenovo for your replacement, it's advised that you properly dispose of the recalled device in accordance with local/state laws.

The Go USB-C Laptop Power Banks, which had a street price of around $100, were originally sold directly from Lenovo and at various retailers, including Staples, Newegg, and CDW. A total of 2,850 units were sold in the United States, and another 510 made their way to Canada (which has its own recall information available via a government website).