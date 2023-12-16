Liquid-cooled laptop features AMD EPYC 64-Core Zen 4 CPU and RTX 4080 desktop GPU — vendor promises RTX 4080 Super upgrade down the line

Chinese laptop manufacturer Zhanjiang Xinjuneng Technology has launched the world's first laptop with a 64-core CPU thanks to its usage of AMD EPYC processors (via PCOnline). Although this isn't EPYC's first outing on a mobile computer, it is the first time the server CPU has ever been in an actual laptop. Although EPYC CPUs ordinarily put out large amounts of heat, Zhanjiang Xinjuneng claims its Yunguai REV-9 laptop uses liquid cooling well.

The 17-inch REV-9 offers 64-core EPYC chips: the 7713 and the 9554. The former is a Zen 3 Milan model, and the latter is a Zen 4 Genoa model, which means no compromises need to be made concerning generation. However, these options that the REV-9 provides imply two different motherboards are in use for the REV-9, as Milan and Genoa chips use separate sockets.

(Image credit: PCOnline)

Of course, the performance of these CPUs hinges on the REV-9's cooling ability, especially as higher-end EPYC CPUs tend to get pretty hot. The laptop uses liquid cooling, and although Zhanjiang Xinjuneng didn't offer a look at it, it seems to work decently well with a claimed Cinebench R23 result of 49,000 on the EPYC 7713. That's pretty much the maximum performance as far as we can tell, so clearly, the more remarkable works at least well enough for a 225-watt chip. The 9554 has a 360-watt TDP so it might be a thermal throttle.

The laptop's GPU of choice is Nvidia's RTX 4080, which Zhanjiang Xinjuneng says is "desktop-level," but it's unclear if this means it's a desktop graphics card. The claimed dimensions of 420mm by 325mm by 46mm would make it possible to put in a dual-slot GPU, and the press release mentions upgrading expansion cards like in a desktop. However, there aren't any dual-slot RTX 4080s out there, though Zhanjiang Xinjuneng may have made its own.

Zhanjiang Xinjuneng also says that the REV-9 can be upgraded to the RTX 4080 Super, which is interesting since it hasn't come out yet, and Nvidia hasn't even acknowledged its existence. The company claims it will be 15% faster than the RTX 4090 mobile, which sounds right since the laptop 4090 is more like a 4080.

The Yunguai REV-9 is set to launch on December 19 and will be exclusively available at Taobao, a Chinese retailer.