MNT Reform Next open source modular hardware laptop sequel unveiled — expected to hit Crowd Supply soon

MNT Research, the maker of the original MNT Reform that launched in 2021, is launching a second-generation design of its fully ‘Open Source Hardware’ laptop. The MNT Reform Next sticks to its predecessor’s ethos of being modular and upgradeable, allowing users to swap parts, print their own cases, customize the keyboard, and more. Given that the laptop remains open hardware, all of its sources are public on MNT Research, so you can create your very own MNT Reform Next computer at home if you have the hardware, and expertise, and can spare the time.

The MNT Reform Next achieves a sleeker and more portable form factor by using a smaller motherboard and then employing daughter boards for its ports and other parts. Aside from making the laptop thinner, it also provides the advantage of boosting its modularity. So, if you have run into an issue with, say, a USB port, you don’t have to take out the entire motherboard to repair or replace it. Aside from that, the open hardware laptop also received a custom battery pack that uses an 18650-cells based LiFePo4 battery for better case integration (but remains easily replaceable), while you now have the option to choose between a trackball or a glass trackpad.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MNT Reform Next Specifications Processor Module RCORE RK3588 CPU 4x ARM Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz), 4x ARM Cortex-A55 (1.8 GHz) GPU ARM Mali-G610 MP4 RAM (Integrated) 16 or 32GB LPDDR4 Storage (Integrated) 128GB or 256GB eMMC Flash Ethernet 1 Gbit/s Ports (Left) 1x USB 3.0 Type-C PD, 1Gbit ethernet (ix Industrial with ix to RJ45 dongle). microSD slot (bootable), headset jack Ports (Right) 1x HDMI, 2x USB 3.0 Type-C, 1x USB 3.0 Type-A Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chipset and antennas Battery 8x 18650 battery cells split into two parallel packs Mouse Multitouch glass trackpad or trackball Keyboard Mechanical RGB keyboard with Kailh Choc switches

These improvements will make the MNT Reform Next laptop look far more modern than its chunky MNT Reform predecessor. But even with its modernized looks, it retains its swappable, upgradable character, making it a great daily driver for those who do not want disposable devices. And it’s not just for hardcore programmers and tinkerers, as MNT Research markets it as a daily driver for browsing, writing, programming, graphic design, and even video editing.

The MNT Reform Next is a great device for those who want to get away from Apple’s walled garden and the numerous laptops on the market that require proprietary hardware to repair. If you’re someone who enjoys doing everything yourself, then you better keep checking the MNT Research page to see when the MNT Reform Next will hit Crowd Supply. You should note, though, that crowdfunding any device is not a guarantee that you will receive a completed product, even if the maker has a track record of delivering its promises. After all, crowdfunding is a form of investment, and you’re getting the product that you funded when it hits the market as the return of your funds.

With the base configuration MNT Reform, the predecessor machine, still on sale for €1,200, just don't expect the revamped MNT Reform Next to be cheap.