Next-gen Lunar Lake ThinkPad laptop will hit the market in February 2025, starting at $2,199 — ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition sports 32GB RAM and up to 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD

Lenovo showcased some of its upcoming devices at Tech World 2024 in Seattle, including the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition. The next-generation convertible notebook has an Intel Core Ultra 200V (codenamed Lunar Lake) processor with upgraded hardware configuration and software. Since it is also meant to be used as a tablet, the touchscreen display—along with its new Stylus and 360-degree hinge—comes in handy.

For hardware, Lenovo offers three different displays, of which the highest spec is the 2.8K OLED 14-inch 120Hz touchscreen display. The other core components are up to 32GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe storage. What is appreciated here is the customer-replaceable 57 Whr battery unit offering up to 18 hours. The company claims its Lenovo AI Now functions to minimize battery drain and optimize performance- which is something we'll have to see how effective it is.

The Lenovo has adequate I/O, such as two Thunderbolt 4 and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. For video output, it features an HDMI 2.1 port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lenovo packed this in an aluminum alloy-based chassis, weighing 1.3kg and measuring 312 x 217 x 18mm.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition Display 14.0″ + 2.8K OLED + 120Hz VRR + 500nit + 100% DCI-P3 + Low Blue Light + Touch Row 1 - Cell 0 14.0″ + WUXGA Low Power LCD + 500nit + 100% sRGB + low blue light + Touch Row 2 - Cell 0 14.0″ + WUXGA ePrivacy LCD + 500nit + 100% sRGB + low blue light + Touch Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 200V series processor Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x 8533 MT/s, dual channel Graphics Intel® Arc™ graphics with Xe2 architecture Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Linux System Camera FHD + IR camera with webcam privacy shutter, Row 8 - Cell 0 8MP + IR camera with webcam privacy shutter Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen5 SSD Battery 57Whr CRU (customer replaceable unit) AC Adaptor 65W GaN USB Type-C® Slim Audio Dolby Atmos; Dolby Voice®, 2x Soundwire speakers; 2x microphones, high resolution 192Khz audio jack I/O Ports 2x Thunderbolt™ 4; 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps); 1x HDMI 2.1; 1x Audio (Headphone and Microphone Combo Jack) Wireless Wi-Fi ®7, Bluetooth® 5.4, up to 5G sub6 in 2025 Dimensions (W x D x H) 312mm (W) x 217(D) x 18mm(H thickest point) Weight Starting at 1.30kg / 2.87lbs (OLED, WWAN Ready Model) Pen New Lenovo Yoga Pen – Magnetic attachment

Lenovo is advertising this 2-in-1, keeping AI in mind—for both Microsoft's Copilot+, which needs 40 TOPS NPU and its own AI app, ' Lenovo AI Now.' Along with compatibility with Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro, Lenovo confirms support for Linux.

Lenovo didn't mention which 200V series CPU it will be using, but if we have to guess, it is likely the CPUs with up to 32GB LPDDR5X-8533 support—the Core Ultra 5 228V and the 238V, Ultra 7 variants 258V and 268V, and the Ultra 9 288V. All the Lunar Lake variants are expected to have NPU TOPS between 40, 47, and 48, and hence, all of these are made to be compatible with Copilot+.

Image 1 of 2 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 converted to a laptop form factor (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 converted to a tablet form factor (Image credit: Lenovo)

ThinkPads are consistent with their lightweight and durable design, regardless of the specs and material used for their chassis. However, with Microsoft Copilot+ and Lenovo's AI Now coming into play, it will be interesting to see how they perform AI tasks over the 200V series. We'll know once Microsoft rolls out Copilot+ features, starting in late November.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in1 Gen 10 Aura Edition is pricey, with a recommended retail price of $2,199 upwards. However, the Gen 10 will likely be picked up by someone who needs to convert a notebook to a tablet on the fly since earlier leaks indicated that Lunar Lake-based notebooks from Asus and Acer are rumored to start from $1,017 onwards.