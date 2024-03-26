AOC launches its first 240 Hz OLED ultrawide — $1,399 for the 44.5-inch Agon Pro AG456UCZD

AOC joins the limited selection of high-end ultrawide OLED monitors, making a splash with its latest Agon Pro AG456UCZD ultrawide monitor. The OLED display runs at 240 Hz, beating out other 165 Hz OLED ultrawide options. As a premium display, it's not surprise that it also supports AMD FreeSync Premium and is G-Sync Compatible.



The combination of refresh rate and display technologies should result in a hyper-smooth gaming experience, with the only potential caveats being higher input lag at sub-native resolutions.



The AOC Agon Pro AG456UCZD lands firmly in the upper echelon of monitors, providing a 3440x1440 resolution on a 44.5-inch panel. Combined with the OLED technology and a reported 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, this should provide a clean and vivid image — though there are also competing 120 Hz displays for a similar price that have an even wider 5120x1440 resolution.



Either way, that's a lot of pixels to push, and you'll want one of the best graphics cards to drive this sort of display. And let's be honest: You'll really need to leverage FSR 3 or DLSS 3 frame generation in most games to get anywhere near the 240 fps mark that the monitor supports.



One unfortunate caveat is the usage of an "HDR10" grading instead of a proper "DisplayHDR" grading. This somewhat obfuscates the actual HDR performance you can actually expect from the monitor, though OLEDs support per-pixel dimming and this monitor was rated for 1000 nits last time we covered it, so HDR should still be acceptable.

Overall, this monitor still looks like a strong addition to AOC's lineup, and a compelling choice for PC gamers with upper-end hardware looking to branch into OLED displays. It has a fairly strong 800R curve to its design, which isn't that common in OLED ultrawides and some prefer flat displays over curved options.



We haven't reviewed this monitor yet, but we have a separate collection of the best ultrawide gaming monitors. This could be joining that list in the future, pending testing. The AOC Agon Pro seems like a competitive option, similar to Corsair's Xeneon Flex that offers an adjustable curvature for $300 more — both OLED ultrawides have a 3-year warranty.