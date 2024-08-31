Dell 27-inch 4K IPS FreeSync monitor drops to all-time low price of $199

If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, you should take a close look at this Amazon offer on the Dell S2721QS. This 27-inch gaming display has a dense 4K resolution and usually costs around $299. Today, however, it's available for just $199. So far, no expiration has been specified for the discount, so it's not clear how long it will be available at this price.

We had the opportunity to review the Dell S2721QS a few years ago and were very pleased with our experience, rating it at 4 out of 5 stars. The colors looked great, and the brightness was definitely a winning asset. Our biggest complaint was that it was lacking in HDR support. If you want to see how it stacks up against other gaming monitors on the market, check out our list of the best gaming monitors .

Dell S2721QS Monitor: now $199 at Amazon (was $299)

The Dell S2721QS gaming monitor spans 27 inches and features a 4K IPS panel. It's AMD FreeSync certified and can reach a maximum brightness of 350 Nits.

This Dell gaming monitor isn't the biggest on the market, but it's still pretty big, spanning 27 inches. It has a dense, 4K UHD resolution, measuring 3840 x 2160px. The response time can get as low as 4ms, while the refresh rate caps out at 60 Hz.

The Dell S2721QS is AMD FreeSync certified, which ensures dense resolution and low framerate compensation (LFC) support. It covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut and is illuminated by a maximum brightness of 350 Nits.

Visit Amazon's Dell S2721QS product page for more details and purchase options.