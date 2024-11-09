34-inch WQHD 165 Hz curved gaming monitor is selling for under $200

Right now, at Newegg, you can pick up the ASRock Phantom gaming PG34WQ15R2B monitor for the lowest price we've ever seen since it launched. It's been going for around $379 lately, but today, it's available for just $198. This is a great deal not only on this particular monitor but for one with these specs. It's got plenty to get excited about, from its large, 34-inch curved panel to its dense WQHD resolution.

We had the opportunity to review the ASRock Phantom gaming PG34WQ15R2B monitor and were very pleased with our experience, rating it 4 out of 5 stars. We appreciated the performance it offered for a sub $500 pricetag, which makes today's discount even more exciting.

ASRock Phantom Gaming 34" 2K Monitor: now $198 at Newegg (was $379)

This curved 34-inch gaming display has a dense WQHD resolution. It's AMD FreeSync Premium certified and has both DisplayPort and HDMI input options. This is the lowest price we've seen for the monitor since its launch.

The ASRock Phantom Gaming PG34WQ15R2B monitor features a 34-inch curved VA panel with a curvature graded at 1500R and a WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440px. The refresh rate can reach as high as 165 Hz, while the response time can reach as low as 1 ms.

This monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified for its performance, which makes it a great option for gaming. It covers 91% of the DCI-P3 and 115% of the sRGB color gamuts and is illuminated by a maximum brightness of 500 nits. It has one DisplayPort 1.4 input and two HDMI 2.0 ports. For audio support, it has two integrated 2W speakers and a 3.5mm jack for external audio peripherals.

Visit the ASRock Phantom Gaming 34-inch monitor product page at Newegg for more information and purchase options.