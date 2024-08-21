Asus announces three new 27-inch QHD gaming monitors, including 480Hz OLED with ROG AI Assistant

Asus announced three new monitors in the 27-inch 1440p segment that cater to gamers, as you'd expect from any new reveal during Gamescom 2024. Among them is the ROG Swift PG27AQDP, the company's first 1440p model with a 480Hz refresh rate WOLED panel, a new subpixel layout, and other neat tricks. The others are the Strix OLED XG27ACDNG, a 360Hz refresh rate with a compact design and an upgraded heatsink, and the ROG Swift PG27AQNR, a 360Hz IPS panel-based model.

Two of its models are OLED-based screens: the 480Hz version ROG Swift PG27AQDP AND the 360Hz version Strix OLED XG27ACDNG.

Asus jumps on the AI bandwagon on this monitor range like Gigabyte, mentioning it has an AI Assistant with functions like AI Visual, AI Crosshair, AI Sniper, AI Shadowboost, and a MOBA Map helper. AI Crosshair is self-explanatory, as it displays the crosshair for your FPS games. AI Shadow Boost essentially 'cheats' as it makes it easier to spot enemies in dark areas. AI Visual would detect the onscreen display and adjust using either the best default or custom-made monitor preset. MOBA Map Helper creates a small visual in the corner and highlights itself when a group battle is taking place in-game.

Given the word's overuse by multiple brands, many would be weary of it. Whether these features are useful or if they have actual AI is something we'll know when we test it.

Asus provides many bells and whistles on the ROG Swift PG27AQDP, one of which is the RWGB subpixel layout designed to display clear text, an issue typically prevalent in OLED monitors. LG also addresses it with an RGBW subpixel layout. This model uses a WOLED anti-glare panel with OLED-Anti flicker and Adjustable HDR. It comes with all the 'AI' functions mentioned above, along with a few others like Uniform brightness and Aspect Control, which lets you change your display to 4:3 aspect ratio, either with 1280 x 960 or 1024 x 768 resolution. This is particularly useful for playing in competitive-level FPS games. This monitor commands a US$ 999 premium, with its specifications mentioned.

Image 1 of 2 ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP (Front) (Image credit: Asus) ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP (Rear) (Image credit: Asus)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specification- ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP Panel size (diagonal) 26.5" Widescreen Panel backlight/ Type WOLED Display surface Anti-glare Color saturation DCI-P3 99% True resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate 480 Hz Pixel pitch 0.229 mm Brightness 275 cd/m² (100 % APL SDR), 1300 cd/m² (peak, HDR) * Contrast ratio 1,500,000:1 (Typ.) Viewing angle (CR≧10) 178° (H) / 178° (V) Display colors 1073.7 million (10‑bit) Response time 0.03 ms (Gray‑to‑Gray) HDR support Yes Factory pre-calibration Yes Uniform brightness Yes HDCP Yes ASUS OLED Care Plus Yes Adaptive Sync Yes, G-Sync® compatible and FreeSync™ Premium Row 18 - Cell 0 2 x HDMI® (v2.1), 1x DisplayPort™ (v1.4) with DSC, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, earphone jack, 1x upstream USB 3.2 Type-B Swivel -30° ~ +30° Tripod socket Yes Tilt +20° ~ -5° Height adjustment 0~110 mm Pivot +90° ~ -90° VESA mount 100 x100 mm Row 25 - Cell 0 DisplayWidget Center, Aura Sync

We reviewed the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM last year, which made good impressions. While the Alienware AW2725DF is recommended in our guides and is priced at $737, we'll just have to see if the extra features with the 480Hz make that extra premium worth it.

Image 1 of 3 Asus ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDNG (Front) (Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDNG (Rear) (Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDNG (Top) (Image credit: Asus)

The ROG Strix XG27ACDNG is a 360Hz QD-OLED monitor emphasizing a 30% better heat dissipation. Asus claims it will give more desk space due to its compact size and it includes a mobile phone slot. As expected from mid-range models, you don't have all the features from the flagship, so there is no new subpixel layout. It's advertised to have a USB Type-C with 90-watt power delivery. The monitor is expected to be released in early Q4 2024, sometime after two months from now. Specs and pricing have not yet been revealed for this monitor.

Both OLED monitors have a three-year warranty and are bundled with OLED Care+, which features multiple functions already provided on earlier models and a few new ones, like Taskbar detection, outer dimming detection, and global dimming detection—all to address burn-in issues that are also prevalent with OLED monitors.

Image 1 of 2 ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNR (Front) (Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNR (Rear) (Image credit: Asus)

The upcoming ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNR IPS monitor will also be released in Q4 2024. It will include a Variable Refresh Rate and multiple I/O ports. Not a lot of information is given about this panel, apart from confirming G-Sync. It's fairly obvious that this will be priced below the mid-range version between the two and perhaps might become one of the options to select from once it's out.

Based on the survey Steam publishes, QHD resolution is incredibly popular, with many seeing 27 inches as an ideal size monitor for a desk. It is clear Asus intends to cater to many prospective buyers specifically looking for 16:9 27-inch flat monitors with QHD resolution. Other monitor makers are also aware, and hence, in the coming months and next year, there should be a wide range of monitors with this configuration.