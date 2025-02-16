Budget 27-inch gaming monitor hits all-time low price of $129.99 for Presidents' Day

Even if you’re a budget gamer and don’t want to splurge over $500 on a gaming monitor, you still deserve a large display that delivers an immersive experience. This is where the LG 27GS50F-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor comes in—it has a regular price of $169.99, which is already pretty cheap when it comes to gaming monitors. But at the moment, it’s currently on sale for 24% off on Amazon, bringing it down to $129.99. This is also its lowest price to date, so those on the market for a new bigger screen should jump on this deal.

This monitor comes with a massive 27-inch display and the usual goodies expected from a gaming display. It has a 180Hz refresh rate and a 5ms GtG response time, helping give you a sharp and crisp experience no matter how hectic the action on your screen gets. It features AMD FreeSync technology and is HDR10 compatible, allowing you to get incredible visuals without breaking the bank. And if you’re into FPS games, this monitor has a built-in Crosshair feature, giving you an advantage over your opponents.

LG 27GS50F-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor: now at $129.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

This budget gaming monitor gives you a 27-inch screen with a Full HD resolution. It also delivers a 180Hz refresh rate and a 5ms GtG response time.

The LG 27GS50F-B monitor also features thin bezels across the sides and at the top, with LG calling it a virtually borderless design to give your desktop a sleek modern look. It also has three input video ports—two HDMI and one DisplayPort—and a 3.5 mm jack audio output port. This makes attaching multiple devices, like your gaming PC, gaming console, and handheld console dock, more convenient, removing the need to frequently attach and reattach your cables.

It is missing out some premium features, like an OLED screen, 4K resolution, or 100% DCI-P3 coverage, but you don’t really need these to have a great time with your favorite titles. What’s more important is you can tilt the screen between -5 to +15 degrees to give you the optimal viewing angle. And if that isn’t enough for you, it has a 100 x 100 mm mount, allowing you to put it on a monitor arm for more comfortable gaming.

LG did not say how long this sale price will last on Amazon, but it’s already out of stock on the LG U.S. website. So, if this is exactly what you’re looking for—a cheap gaming monitor that doesn’t skimp on the most important features—then you better get your hands on it right now.