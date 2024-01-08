HP launches Omen Transcend 32 – 240Hz and 4K in a 32-inch OLED gaming monitor

Hewlett-Packard has unleashed a slew of gaming PCs and peripherals at CES , and one of the most exciting entries is the new Omen Transcend 32 gaming monitor. The company claims that the Omen Transcend 32 achieves several "firsts" in the industry, including the assessment that it's the first gaming monitor with audio "tuned by HyperX," which is a little self-serving.

HP also claims that this is the first gaming monitor with independent switchable USB ports and the first OLED gaming monitor with 140-watt USB-C Power Delivery, which should be more than enough to fuel the most demanding gaming laptops.

(Image credit: HP)

But first and foremost, the Omen Transcend 32 features a 32-inch QD-OLED panel with a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.3ms response time. As you might expect from a high-end gaming monitor, the Omen Transcend 32 supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro , and we suspect that it's also Nvidia G-Sync compatible .

HP says the monitor is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified and supports Dolby Vision for improved image quality. However, typical SDR brightness for the panel is rated at 250 nits, while maximum output with HDR content tops out at 1,000 nits. Likewise, you'll find 99 percent DCI-P3 and 100 percent sRGB coverage with this QD-OLED panel.

Since the Omen Transcend 32 is geared towards a gaming audience, you won't be surprised to find configurable aRGB lighting that illuminates a rectangular section on the monitor's rear. HP also employs OMEN Tempest technology to cool the OLED panel (thus preserving panel longevity) during intense gaming sessions.

(Image credit: HP)

Regarding connectivity, the Omen Transcend 32 doesn't disappoint. It comes equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 2.1 port. There are also two USB-C upstream ports, along with one USB-C 3.2, three USB-A 3.2 downstream ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and quad 3-watt speakers.

There's also a detachable stand for your headphones when not in use and built-in KVM functionality with independent switchable USB ports. To find the perfect ergonomic viewing angle with the Omen Transcend 32, it's adjustable for height, tilt, and pivot.

HP hasn’t announced pricing for the Omen Transcend 32 and only says that it will launch later this year.