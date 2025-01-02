MSI and Asus announce 27-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rates ahead of CES

The next generation of premium gaming monitors is here, spearheaded by Samsung's latest QD-OLED panel technology. Building on past innovations like 27-inch 1440p panels at 360Hz and 32-inch 4K panels at 240Hz, this latest panel blends the best of both worlds: a compact 27-inch form factor with stunning 4K resolution and refresh rates of up to 240Hz. It’s an interesting combination that many gamers, including me, have been craving.

MSI and Asus are leading the charge in adopting this new technology by announcing new models ahead of CES 2025.

Starting with Asus, the company has announced the ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM (yes, that is the full name), marking its foray into 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitors. This model features a 26.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms (GtG) response time.

(Image credit: Asus)

It is also equipped with a custom heatsink and intelligent voltage optimization to manage heat effectively, reducing the risk of burn-in and prolonging OLED lifespan. It is claimed to achieve a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, supports Dolby Vision, covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and maintains a Delta E < 2 color difference, ensuring accurate and vibrant color reproduction. The monitor also includes ergonomic adjustments and a distinctive aesthetic, aligning with Asus’ ROG brand identity.

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI announced two new models: the MPG 272URX QD-OLED and the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50. The MPG 272URX QD-OLED features a 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) display with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, ensuring crisp and fluid visuals. It covers 99% of the DCI-P3 and 133% of the sRGB color gamut and supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, achieving a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 2.1, and a USB-C port with 90W power delivery, accommodating a variety of devices. Additionally, MSI's OLED Care 2.0 technology is integrated to mitigate burn-in risks, and the monitor comes with a three-year warranty covering OLED-specific concerns.

(Image credit: MSI)

For eSports enthusiasts, the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 offers a 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) display with a 500Hz refresh rate and the same rapid 0.03 ms (GtG) response time. This combination offers exceptional speed and responsiveness, which is crucial for competitive gaming. The QD-OLED panel provides 99% DCI-P3 and 139% sRGB color coverage. It also comes with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification for deep blacks and high contrast, along with the latest ClearMR 21000 certification to address motion blur. Like its counterpart, it includes MSI’s OLED Care 2.0 and supports 80Gbps DisplayPort 2.1 for uncompressed high-frame-rate gaming.

The introduction of these monitors signifies a significant advancement in display technology, offering gamers options that cater to both high-speed performance and visual excellence. There is no word on official pricing and availability of these monitors, but we expect MSI and Asus to confirm these details at CES 2025.