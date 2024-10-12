LG UltraGear 34-inch curved WQHD Nano IPS monitor is on sale for just $349

Some monitors are bigger than others, and this LG 34GN850-B is no exception. It packs more than size; it's got beefy specs that make it stand out as a serious competitor. The LG UltraGear 34-inch curved gaming monitor debuted at $749, but right now, it's marked down to just $329 at Walmart.

The LG 34GN850-B offers plenty to get excited about, from its dense WQHD resolution to its Nano IPS panel. That said, you should peruse our list of the best gaming monitors for 2024 to see how they compare to our favorite gaming displays today.

UltraGear 34-Inch Curved WQHD Nano IPS Monitor: now $329 at Walmart (was $749)

This LG gaming monitor features a 34-inch curved Nano IPS panel with a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. It has Radeon FreeSync 2 technology and supports both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. You also get a handy USB hub for connecting external peripherals.

The LG UltraGear 34GN850-B gaming monitor sports a curved Nano IPS panel that measures 34 inches across. It has a WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440px. It can reach a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of just 1 ms G2G.

The screen covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is illuminated by a maximum brightness of 400 Nits. It features Display HDR 400 and Radeon FreeSync 2 technology. You get multiple input options, including two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port. There are also two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and one USB 3.0 Type-B port.

Visit the LG UltraGear 34-inch curved WQHD Nano IPS gaming monitor page at Walmart for more details and purchase options. As of this writing, it's unclear how long this discount will be available.