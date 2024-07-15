Portable 15.6-inch 1080p monitor falls to lowest price ever at $65.99 — and it's an IPS display

Prime Day is less than 24 hours away, and we’re already beginning to see some early deals slip through the cracks. One such deal is on the KYY K3 portable monitor, which has an MSRP of $135.99 but is regularly on sale for $89.99. This is already a fantastic price for a portable monitor of any size. However, the pre-Prime Day sale sees that price fall to just $65.99 at Amazon, thanks to a $24 instant coupon that applies at checkout.

15.4-inch KYY K3 Portable Monitor now $65.99 at Amazon (was $84.99)

KYY's value-priced K3 monitor gets even cheaper with a $24 instant discount at Amazon. You get a 1080p IPS panel, USB-C and mini-HDMI ports, stereo speakers, and an included smart case.

We've reviewed several KYY portable monitors over the years and have been impressed with their overall quality, features, and aggressive pricing. This latest discount makes the K3 a great buying opportunity for anyone needing a second monitor to carry while traveling or to use as a smaller secondary monitor next to their traditional desktop monitor.



So, what does a sub-$70 price tag get you these days? The K3 features a larger 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution. The refresh rate is 60 Hz and the panel is covered in a matte, anti-glare finish. The K3 features two USB-C ports supporting DisplayPort Alt Mode for a one-cable USB-C connection (data and power) to your laptop or desktop. There's also a mini-HDMI port for legacy connections or for connecting with devices like a Raspberry Pi.



Despite the bargain basement price, the K3 offers some nice added touches, like dual integrated speakers. Also, KYY includes a faux-leather smart case that doubles as a multi-position stand for the K3. When the portable monitor is not in use, the case covers the display, preventing it from being damaged during transport. The smart case also allows the K3 to be used in either a horizontal or vertical orientation. It's a simple and effective 2-in-1 solution for frequent travelers.



The K3 weighs just 1.3 pounds and is 0.3 inches thin, allowing it to easily slip into a laptop bag. Included in the box are a USB-A to USB-C cable, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a mini-HDMI to HDMI cable. There's no listed expiration for this extra $24 discount on the KYY K3 at this time, but it's probably best to strike while the iron is hot.