Titan Army Invades the US With Cheaper High-End Monitors

Titan Army is going after gamers who are looking for very competitive monitors for under $300. Some of the best gaming monitors feature high refresh rate 1440p panels, and Chinese monitor manufacturer Titan Army has displays like that, priced to move. More importantly, it has officially made its way to the U.S. market by selling its products on Amazon. U.S. fans of the company have previously had to look for such monitors from outlets like AliExpress, but being on Amazon should greatly improve availability.



So, what monitors from Titan Army are good enough to justify all this coverage? According to a report from TechPowerUp, there are actually three, but we were only able to find two of the displays in question on Amazon. That's also in line with other reporting. Let's break down our main two monitors of the day.

(Image credit: Titan Army)

The Titan Army N32SQ Plus (pictured above) is a 32-inch VA panel boasting 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, FreeSync Premium (which should also be G-Sync Compatible), and a 144 Hz refresh rate at with a 1440p resolution. It costs $299 and comes with a coupon that further reduces the price at time of writing. If you want a bigger panel and don't mind the larger dot pitch, this could be a great choice.



The Titan Army P27A2R meanwhile packs a 27-inch IPS panel that also features 95 percent DCI-P3 coverage, alongside explicit FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility. This monitor runs at an even-faster 180 Hz compared to its bigger brother, but maintains the same 1440p resolution and $299 price point before the currently-included coupon.



Both of these monitors seem to be quickly leaving retail shelves, and with the current $40 coupon, we'd recommend hopping onto this one quickly if you're interested in picking up one of these displays. In general, Titan Army's offerings seem to be somewhat popular in the community and largely match their advertised performance.



If you'd prefer something from a more established brand like LG or Samsung, those will generally have better warranty support and quality assurance, and prices can match or even beat Titan Army. For example, the Samsung Odyssey G32A costs $219 right now and it's been around for about a year. The LG 32GN63T-B for $278 has a similar 32-inch size, with 1440p and 165 Hz, plus HDR10 and G-Sync Compatible certification. Smaller 27-inch displays are also available.