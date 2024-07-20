LAPD warns residents after spike in burglaries using Wi-Fi jammers that disable security cameras, smart doorbells

The Los Angeles Police Department has warned residents to be wary of thieves using technology to break into homes undetected. High-tech burglars have apparently knocked out their victims' wireless cameras and alarms in the Los Angeles Wilshire-area neighborhoods before getting away with swag bags full of valuables. An LAPD social media post highlights the Wi-Fi jammer-supported burglaries and provides a helpful checklist of precautions residents can take.

Criminals can easily find the hardware for Wi-Fi jamming online. It can also be cheap, with prices starting from $40. However, jammers are illegal to use in the U.S.

Wilshire area has been subjected to various residential burglaries, involving 3-4 suspects using Wi-Fi jammers as they enter victims’ residences. The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking your help to deter such burglaries. #lapd #lapdwilshire @LAPDRodriguez pic.twitter.com/XXYMnb0ImJMarch 4, 2024

We have previously reported on Wi-Fi jammer-assisted burglaries in Edina, Minnesota. Criminals deployed Wi-Fi jammer(s) to ensure homeowners weren't alerted of intrusions and that incriminating video evidence wasn't available to investigators.

In LA's Wilshire area, the story seems pretty similar. However, the police share another common feature of the newer spate of burglaries. "These burglary suspects are known to enter via second-story balconies and seek high-end jewelry, purses, US currency, and other fine valuables." Furthermore, the group often had a getaway driver who doubled as a lookout.

Security checklist

The LAPD Wilshire force proactively provided a security checklist that could be useful to anyone, not just local residents. Its most obvious suggestion to address Wi-Fi security is for residents to think about hard-wiring their burglary alarm system. It also believes that complementary modern tech, like Apple AirTags and Ring Doorbell app networks, can help provide increased coverage and security. Moreover, it reminds users never to tell their Uber, Lyft, or taxi drivers that they are going away – and a similar "loose lips sink ships" warning applies to those who are habitual social media posters.

Outside the high-tech world, the LAPD suggests securing electrical circuit boxes, securing your home DVR recorder, installing better property lighting, and cutting back shrubbery or trees. Other tips regarding your home's physical security include keeping an eye open for suspicious people, vehicles, and activity and coordinating with your friends and neighbors to watch over your home if you are away for any extended period.

Some surveys suggest that home burglaries are most common in the summer months. Reasons for this seasonal uplift include warmer nights and people leaving their houses for extended periods for summer vacations.