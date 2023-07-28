4TB Speedy Gen 3 SSD for Only $159: Real Deals

Is there ever enough free space on your C: drive? If you are always finding yourself running out of room on any of your available drives, then you should remove unused data and free up the occupied space from all those hidden and temp files. But if that task is becoming too frequent, chances are you might need to upgrade your storage.

The 4TB TeamGroup MP34 is a great Gen 3 performer and is down to only $159. It's been easier to find the best SSD deals as of late thanks to a delightful trend of lower prices on some of our favorite SSDs.

If you play MMOs like World of Warcraft, FF14, or ESO then you should be used to using a 12-button MMO mouse. If you're not, you should definitely think about trying one out as they make playing MMOs so much easier. Razer, one of the most prolific manufacturers of this type of mouse, has their Razer Naga V2 Pro Wireless MMO mouse on sale for $130 on Amazon. That is the cheapest this mouse has ever been.

Take your data on the move or have backup storage at hand with the sturdy SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro portable SSD for $152. This 2TB drive is rugged and built to protect your data with its tough casing, but also offers speedy transfer rates.

4TB TeamGroup MP34 M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD: now $159 at Newegg (was $399)

When we reviewed the MP34 back in 2019, it was an excellent value, offering solid performance (it’s rated to 3,500/2,900 MB/s sequential reads/writes) and high endurance at competitive pricing.

Razer Naga V2 Pro Wireless MMO Mouse: now $130 at Amazon (was $170)

One of the most popular types of MMO mouse for playing online multiplayer games like World of Warcraft, a 12-button mouse is a must-have for most MMO players and the Razer Naga V2 Pro also comes with 3 interchangeable side plates for a choice of either a 12-button, 6-button, or 2-button configuration. Other features include adjustable scroll wheel resistance, optical switches, a 30K optical sensor, and a choice of either 2.4GHz wireless or BlueTooth connectivity.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD: now $152 at Amazon (was $182)

A SSD drive from SanDisk. With 2TB of capacity and connectivity via a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C connection. The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro has read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s and uses its aluminum chassis as a heat-spreader and also for rugged protection from the elements. This drive is rated for up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance.

Monoprice Dark Matter 43305 49-Inch DQHD Curved Gaming Monitor: now $689 at Amazon (was $989)

This is a superwide monitor measuring 49 inches with a 32:9 aspect ratio, 1800R curve, and 5120x1440 WQHD resolution on a VA panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon and is currently cheaper than the sale price on Monoprice's own site.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Keyboard Halo Edition: now $69 at Amazon (was $85)

This Razer BlackWidow V3 uses Green switches which have a tactile and clicky feel and sound. Also, the color scheme is associated with the Halo Infinite video game.

