AMD Radeon HD 7800 Series Specs Revealed in Leak

As reported first of February in a leaked roadmap, AMD is set to release its HD 7800 series graphics cards based on Pitcairn in March. Based on information coming out of Chinese-based EXPreview.com, we may have our first glimpse at the specifications for the new Pitcairn series. The HD 7800 series will utilize AMD's GCN stream processors seen with both HD 7900 and HD 7700 series.

Radeon HD 7850

20 Graphics CoreNext Compute Units

1280 stream processors

80 TMUs

24 ROPs

Memory Bus of 256-bit

Memory size of 1 GB/2GB GDDR5 memory

Clock speeds of 900 MHz core

Memory frequency of 1250 MHz (5.00 GHz effective)

Radeon HD 7870

22 Graphics CoreNext Compute Units

1408 stream processors

88 TMUs

24 ROPs

Memory bus of 256-bit

Memory size of 2GB GDDR5 memory

Clock speeds of 950 MHz core

Memory frequency of 1375 MHz (5.50 GHz effective)

Early pricing for the HD 7850 has it listed at around $220 dollars and the HD 7870 around $300 dollars. In the second quarter, AMD is expected to release both the HD 7990 and HD 7890. While the specs for HD 7990 are still relatively unknown, the HD 7890 will be based on Tahiti (same as the HD 7900 series). It is expected to feature 24 Graphics CoreNext Compute Units, 1536 stream processors, 96 TMUs, 32 ROPs, and have a 1.5 GB memory with memory interface of 384-bit. Early expectations for pricing has the price of the HD 7890 around $359 dollars.

Please keep in mind, of course, that these specifications are from EXPreview's supposedly reliable source. We won't know for sure until AMD shows its hand. Stay tuned!