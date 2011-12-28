Asus Producing Netbooks in 2012, Starting Eee PC 1225B

Various reports are pointing to an Asus netbook that proves the company still has plans for the allegedly dying form factor in 2012. Simply labeled as the Eee PC 1225B, the upcoming device refreshes the specs listed for the previous Eee PC 1215B and is based on AMD's Brazos chipset.
According to the specs, the Asus Eee PC 1225B will arrive in two flavors: a dual-core AMD E450 APU clocked at 1.65 GHz and a dual-core AMD C60 APU clocked at 1.0 GHz. It will also feature one slot for memory, offering 2 GB or 4 GB of DDR3, depending on your wallet. Graphics will be handled by a Radeon HD 6320 or Radeon HD 6290 discrete core.
"With the embedded ATI Radeon HD 6320/6290 graphics, the Asus 1225B provides users the best portable multimedia enjoyment for its size. DirectX 11 support – exceptional 3D performance allows users to play games and video smoother than ever before," the product description read. "Also, users can enjoy smooth, Full HD 1080p content through the HDMI port to an HD display without any latency. Connect it to a home theater system to enjoy true 7.1 Surround sound playback alongside the Full HD content for the ultimate viewing experience."
As for other features, the new netbook will sport an 11.6-inch LED-backlit WXGA screen (1366 x 768), HDD capacities of 320 GB, 500 GB or 750 GB, 802.11 b/g/n connectivity @ 2.4 GHz, optional Bluetooth 3.0 + HS, a 0.3MP camera, and a 6-cell 56Wh Li-ion battery promising up to 7 hours. Ports include one USB 2.0, two USB 3.0, one Ethernet, one HDMI output, an SD/SDHC/SDXC/MMC card reader, VGA and more.
While the product page is up for viewing, actual availability in 2012 and pricing is unknown, so stay tuned.
how about ultrabooks with amd apus...
Perhaps when AMD's trinity and Piledriver comes along, it'll be better.
think of the use of the netbook though. You're not doing anything CPU intensive on it, however, if you given the opportunity to play a game on it, you could.
AMD APU's were demoed with final fantasy 14, say what you want about the game, the graphics on their a step above most casual games, and it was able play it at a very smooth frame rate.
CPU intensive? I'd like to have everything working REALLY fast, because netbook is all about mobile productivity... I don't want to waste time like I do now on my netbook, where I have to wait for 1-2 minutes before Ubuntu boots. So the faster the CPU the better...
however, you might be able to find some llano or bobcat laptops with an ssd.. probably will take care of ubuntu's booting time. :)
edit: afaik ubuntu and amd don't always go well together, in terms of drivers and patches... that's both ubuntu (or any linux) and amd's fault.