VIDEO: The Dell Streak 7 Gets Torn Apart on Film

By Android 

Its the newly announced Dell Streak 7 like you've never seen it before.

It’s rare we get to see teardowns of a product before it even hits store shelves, however, today we’re getting to see a teardown of a product that was only announced last week. At CES 2011 Dell was ready to let us get our paws on the device (as evidenced by the hands-on we recently posted), but it seems someone else was ready to tear the Streak 7 asunder.

The video below shows a teardown of the Dell Streak 7, and though it may not be as well documented as a teardown from the likes of iFixit, there’s definitely something to be said for video teardowns vs. picture teardowns. There’s just something mesmerizing about them, right?

In case you’re curious about what you should be looking out for, the Streak 7 sports a 7-inch 800x480 display, Nvidia’s Tegra 2 chipset, two cameras (5-megapixels in the back for high-definition stills and video recording and a 1.3 megapixel camera up front), support for T-Mobile’s 4G network, Bluetooth 2.1, support for Adobe and Microsoft Exchange, 16 of internal memory (expandable to 32GB via SD) and Android 2.2 (Froyo).

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MrComputerTecho 12 January 2011 07:19
    I think you forget a GB in 16 of ....
    Reply
  • squanto 12 January 2011 09:28
    god I love this song so much.
    Reply
  • Von Death 12 January 2011 09:50
    squantogod I love this song so much.You obviously haven't been in NAM and had your squad attacked by Vietnamese autotune-bots.
    Reply
  • beznet 12 January 2011 10:37
    I had to mute the video just to get through it
    Reply
  • ljport78 12 January 2011 20:30
    I just read this article to learn what "Film" is.
    Reply
  • Von Death 13 January 2011 00:52
    ljport78I just read this article to learn what "Film" is.Film was not used during any stage of the visual production, thus it should read: VIDEO: The Dell Streak 7 Gets Torn Apart. And even that is sensationalizing it. "Torn apart" is a stronger visual word combination than the more accurate description "Taken Apart." I half expected to see ManBearPig clawing away at some electronic gadget on the higher dynamic range visual format of film.
    Reply
  • squanto 13 January 2011 01:04
    @von death
    ManBearPig? Please.

    There hasn't been a confirmed siting since the late 90's
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 13 January 2011 11:07
    The song is a bit irritating but informational video.
    Reply
  • Von Death 13 January 2011 11:43
    squantoThere hasn't been a confirmed siting since the late 90'sTouché.
    Reply
  • AGPC 13 January 2011 22:17
    Someone gots money to wast
    Reply