HP Launches First Display with Beats Audio

Hewlett-Packard is set to launch its very first IPS display with Beats Audio on February 3 for $499 USD. Measuring 27-inches, the display made its first appearance at CES 2013 in Las Vegas last week, a collaboration between HP and Dr. Dre. It promises a "unique and immersive audiovisual experience" by utilizing built-in speakers that are angled upward for delivering great midrange and high frequencies as well as equally rich bass.

According to HP, the In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel provides a viewing angle of 178 degrees horizontally and vertically. It also features edge-to-edge glass, a super-slim design – measuring just 13.95-mm at the top -- and a narrow aluminum base. A headphone jack, subwoofer and digital audio output are included.

"The HP Envy 27-inch IPS LED Backlit Monitor is the display you’ve been waiting for," the company said last week. "IPS technology, Beats Audio™, and a massive 27-inch diagonal edge-to-edge screen in a sleek, solid aluminum design that demands to be front and center. Bring your games, videos, and music to sparkling life with a display designed for how you live and work."

HP didn't provide hardware specifics, but announced five other monitors for the consumer and business sectors: the HP Pavilion IPS LED Backlit Monitor series, the HP x2401 24-inch LED Backlit Monitor (with MVA tech), the HP U160 15.6-inch LED Backlit Display, HP ProDisplay Series, and the HP ZR2330w IPS LED Backlit Display.

Here's a little on each, provided by HP:

HP Pavilion IPS LED Backlit Monitor series – Jan 20 for $129.99 to $339.99

Brings premium-quality IPS technology to everyday computing at affordable prices. These displays deliver clear, vivid images across the ultrawide viewing spectrum. The monitors also are upgraded with a thinner HP industrial design, and connectivity that covers digital, multimedia and analog options.

The HP x2401 24-inch LED Backlit Monitor

A microthin monitor with MVA technology that produces wide viewing angles for vivid, consistent color. The monitor features an adjustable easel stand and L-connectors to keep cables in the back for a clean look, and includes DP/HDMI connectivity and a VESA mount.

The HP U160 15.6-inch LED Backlit Display – end of Jan for $139

Is 1.02 inches thin and made for the on-the-go business professionals who need a convenient, portable monitor for productivity. The monitor connects to any notebook with a USB port and sets up and folds down in a snap.

The HP ProDisplay Series – in Feb from $129 to $179

This display has excellent front-of-screen performance for crisp clear text and images and more screen room to roam. A sculpted, soft black slender form almost vanishes into the background and keeps the vibrant images displayed on the LED backlit panel the main focus.

The HP ZR2330w IPS LED Backlit Display – end of Jan for $259

This display is perfect for multiscreen setups. VGA, DVI and DisplayPort inputs work with legacy and new devices while the integrated USB hub keeps peripherals close at hand. Flexible height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments offer true ergonomic benefits to customers so they can be productive throughout the day.