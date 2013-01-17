Trending

HP Launches First Display with Beats Audio

By CES 2018 

It's a collaboration between HP and Dr. Dre.

Hewlett-Packard is set to launch its very first IPS display with Beats Audio on February 3 for $499 USD. Measuring 27-inches, the display made its first appearance at CES 2013 in Las Vegas last week, a collaboration between HP and Dr. Dre. It promises a "unique and immersive audiovisual experience" by utilizing built-in speakers that are angled upward for delivering great midrange and high frequencies as well as equally rich bass.

According to HP, the In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel provides a viewing angle of 178 degrees horizontally and vertically. It also features edge-to-edge glass, a super-slim design – measuring just 13.95-mm at the top -- and a narrow aluminum base. A headphone jack, subwoofer and digital audio output are included.

"The HP Envy 27-inch IPS LED Backlit Monitor is the display you’ve been waiting for," the company said last week. "IPS technology, Beats Audio™, and a massive 27-inch diagonal edge-to-edge screen in a sleek, solid aluminum design that demands to be front and center. Bring your games, videos, and music to sparkling life with a display designed for how you live and work."

HP didn't provide hardware specifics, but announced five other monitors for the consumer and business sectors: the HP Pavilion IPS LED Backlit Monitor series, the HP x2401 24-inch LED Backlit Monitor (with MVA tech), the HP U160 15.6-inch LED Backlit Display, HP ProDisplay Series, and the HP ZR2330w IPS LED Backlit Display.

Here's a little on each, provided by HP:

HP Pavilion IPS LED Backlit Monitor series – Jan 20 for $129.99 to $339.99
Brings premium-quality IPS technology to everyday computing at affordable prices. These displays deliver clear, vivid images across the ultrawide viewing spectrum. The monitors also are upgraded with a thinner HP industrial design, and connectivity that covers digital, multimedia and analog options.

The HP x2401 24-inch LED Backlit Monitor
A microthin monitor with MVA technology that produces wide viewing angles for vivid, consistent color. The monitor features an adjustable easel stand and L-connectors to keep cables in the back for a clean look, and includes DP/HDMI connectivity and a VESA mount.

The HP U160 15.6-inch LED Backlit Display – end of Jan for $139
Is 1.02 inches thin and made for the on-the-go business professionals who need a convenient, portable monitor for productivity. The monitor connects to any notebook with a USB port and sets up and folds down in a snap.

The HP ProDisplay Series – in Feb from $129 to $179
This display has excellent front-of-screen performance for crisp clear text and images and more screen room to roam. A sculpted, soft black slender form almost vanishes into the background and keeps the vibrant images displayed on the LED backlit panel the main focus.

The HP ZR2330w IPS LED Backlit Display – end of Jan for $259
This display is perfect for multiscreen setups. VGA, DVI and DisplayPort inputs work with legacy and new devices while the integrated USB hub keeps peripherals close at hand. Flexible height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments offer true ergonomic benefits to customers so they can be productive throughout the day.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TheBigTroll 17 January 2013 21:51
    beats audio is crap. what is so exciting
    Reply
  • azraa 17 January 2013 21:56
    Yeah, what's the exciting part?
    Beats is absolute crap, so, we are getting an article on a random audio display?
    I mean, HP has been doing that kind of monitors since, idk, the 90's?
    Now it's with LED panels, but other than that, what's the news?
    Reply
  • kawininjazx 17 January 2013 21:57
    Shut up at take my money, says 14 year olds everywhere.
    Reply
  • TheBigTroll 17 January 2013 22:00
    10429270 said:
    Shut up at take my money, says 14 year olds everywhere.

    happen to be 14 but there are 8 year olds with thier mixrs that defend to their death that beats is the best
    Reply
  • anonymous_user 17 January 2013 22:11
    At least they're IPS monitors.
    Reply
  • pocketdrummer 17 January 2013 22:27
    Frankly, I would rather have heard they did a new 120hz monitor with more accurate colors. I like IPS monitors, but for gaming, a 120hz monitor is fantastic. No more VSync, no more tearing. Forget 3D, the benefits for 2D are enough to make a purchase.
    Reply
  • tokencode 17 January 2013 22:30
    So HP has added some crappy over-priced speakers to a mediocre monitors and can't even supply technical specifications? Tom's I hope HP is paying you well because this is pathetic.
    Reply
  • Parsian 17 January 2013 22:32
    does anybody these days actually look at the specs of the speakers to judge the quality?? the other day i was at Futureshop and trying to buy ear buds. I could only find specs on the lower priced ear buds and nothing for the Beats.

    Reply
  • Max Collodi 17 January 2013 22:32
    TheBigTrollbeats audio is crap. what is so excitingMonitor speakers are crap anyway. This may actually be an improvement.
    Reply
  • Camikazi 18 January 2013 01:13
    Reply