MSI to Use Killer Network Adapters in Laptops, Motherboards

MSI has joined companies such as Gigabyte and Alienware (Dell) in featuring Qualcomm Atheros' Killer network adapters on certain motherboards and gaming laptops to improve gaming experience and video streaming performance. The chip in question is the Killer E2200 which features a number of improvements over its predecessor, the E2100. For example, the E2200 has driver support for Windows 8 and Linux and MSI has worked with Qualcomm Atheros to create a software package that allows users to choose which data packets get priority.

We can expect the first Killer-powered MSI devices to be announced during CEBIT from March 5 to 9 in Germany.