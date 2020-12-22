Samsung 970 Evo 500GB Hits New $59 Low

The Holiday season has arrived and the Steam Winter Sale is officially upon us, which means you’re probably going to need some storage for all your new games. Luckily, software isn’t the only thing on sale right now, and the M.2 NVMe Samsung 970 Evo 500GB is currently sitting at a new low price of $59 on Amazon.

This is part of our effort to share the best holiday tech deals we can find. Be sure to check back throughout the holiday season as we feature more deals on computer hardware and peripherals.

Samsung 970 EVO 500GB: was $99.99 , now $59.99 at Amazon

Samsung's most-affordable NVMe drive promises reads and writes of 3,400 and 2,500 MBps with a strong five-year warranty that covers 600 TBW. It uses Samsung 3-bit MLC V-NAND and the company's Phoenix controller.View Deal

The Samsung 970 Evo is the slightly less fancy predecessor to the Samsung 970 Evo Plus, which is one of the best SSDs you can get right now and is also on sale at Best Buy right now, though with not nearly as steep of a discount. Still, even though its write speeds aren’t quite as high, the base 970 Evo is still a great upgrade from DRAM-less drives like the Intel SSD 660p.



The 970 Evo also has the same 256-bit AES encryption as its successor. And its 3,400/2,500 read/write speeds are still plenty fast for most users, especially those just looking to load games quickly. That makes this drive a great place to start looking for the best SSD deals.

The 1TB version of the 970 Evo is also on sale at Amazon, though it’s unfortunately only 22% off as opposed to 40% off.