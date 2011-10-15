Trending

A Carrying Case to Fit Your LAN Party Needs

You tried of lugging around your case, mouse and keyboard to your LAN parties? Well... Thermaltake has you covered with the release of their Transporter Carry Bag.

The Transporter Carry Bag is made out of special polyester material with the dimensions of 23.62" x 11.82" x 23.62" (L*W*H). In addition, it has a 11.82" x 1.81" x 11.82" (L*W*H) large pocket and a small pocket of 11.82" x 1.81" x 9.06" (L*W*H) on either side of the carrying bag for your other peripherals. 

Transporter Carry Bag

Features:

- Rain/Dust/Snow resistant
- Designed to fit even the largest gaming chassis including the Level 10 GT or Corsair 800D
- Store your peripherals such as your keyboard, mouse & headset
- Holds up to 220 pounds
- Red/Black styling

Transporter Carry Bag

Read more on the Thermaltake Transporter Carry Bag at the product page.

Edit: Overall dimensions corrected to 23.62" x 11.82" x 23.62" (L*W*H)

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • proxy711 15 October 2011 12:22
    Hmm the only thing i wonder about is how the opening to get the case into the bag is on the bottom so all the weight is on the zipper used to close it.
    Reply
  • amk-aka-Phantom 15 October 2011 12:39
    LOLWUT? All modern games dropped LAN support, and I'm somewhat tired of LANing old stuff.. I wish I could LAN stuff like Space Marine. LAN, NOT play over the Internet with the horrible lag I'm getting in my area.

    And I always preferred LAN parties with a gaming laptop, but if you have a car, I guess a desktop could do :D
    Reply
  • maigo 15 October 2011 13:31
    Still to small for my rig
    Reply
  • doyletdude 15 October 2011 13:45
    I love the "Note: Hardware not included" part
    Reply
  • rjkucia 15 October 2011 13:51
    No monitor? :(
    Reply
  • nikorr 15 October 2011 14:49
    Jacket is next : )
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 15 October 2011 14:50
    amk-aka-phantomLOLWUT? All modern games dropped LAN support, and I'm somewhat tired of LANing old stuff.. I wish I could LAN stuff like Space Marine. LAN, NOT play over the Internet with the horrible lag I'm getting in my area. And I always preferred LAN parties with a gaming laptop, but if you have a car, I guess a desktop could doIts an interesting idea, the LAN party bag if you are only there for a day, but if you are there for a whole weekend then a car is essential seeing as you need 2 days of clothes and all your other tech gear, also god forbid you win a tournament and have to bring back prizes.

    Sorry, I have tried doing LAN parties with a laptop and a sleeping bag, roughing it for 3 days, at the end I stink and have a bad back. Nope, just load up the car and have a relaxing 3 days of techno-dweeb heaven. Might even get to play a few games as well as leeching other peoples torrented TV & music.
    Reply
  • alidan 15 October 2011 15:03
    iv been designing a mobile computer, not just a case like this, but mobile in the sense that its a battle station,

    it has a computer in the bottem turned on its sides motherboard is on the bottem, and not a small motherboard, a big one with s big case, side would have a mounted lcd, i imagine 22 inch , than there would be a wood, or metal, what ever you prefer above the pc, as a keyboard and mouse setup, and the two sides would sling out for speakers, and possibly a 5.1

    i figure in total... about 50-60lbs, but if you want a mobile pc, this would be the best way to go asside from a desktop replacement at over 2000$
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 15 October 2011 15:24
    alidaniv been designing a mobile computer, not just a case like this, but mobile in the sense that its a battle station,it has a computer in the bottem turned on its sides motherboard is on the bottem, and not a small motherboard, a big one with s big case, side would have a mounted lcd, i imagine 22 inch , than there would be a wood, or metal, what ever you prefer above the pc, as a keyboard and mouse setup, and the two sides would sling out for speakers, and possibly a 5.1i figure in total... about 50-60lbs, but if you want a mobile pc, this would be the best way to go asside from a desktop replacement at over 2000$So, a desktop case rather than a tower case, with that kind of innovation you should work for Apple, you just "invented" something that has been around for about 20 years.
    Magical.
    Reply
  • 15 October 2011 15:59
    Can it fit my 17" CRT?
    Reply