A Carrying Case to Fit Your LAN Party Needs

The Transporter Carry Bag is made out of special polyester material with the dimensions of 23.62" x 11.82" x 23.62" (L*W*H). In addition, it has a 11.82" x 1.81" x 11.82" (L*W*H) large pocket and a small pocket of 11.82" x 1.81" x 9.06" (L*W*H) on either side of the carrying bag for your other peripherals.

Transporter Carry Bag

Features:

- Rain/Dust/Snow resistant

- Designed to fit even the largest gaming chassis including the Level 10 GT or Corsair 800D

- Store your peripherals such as your keyboard, mouse & headset

- Holds up to 220 pounds

- Red/Black styling

Edit: Overall dimensions corrected to 23.62" x 11.82" x 23.62" (L*W*H)