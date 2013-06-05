Trending

Triplex Reveals Single Slot Radeon HD 7850

Triplex has revealed a single-slot Radeon HD 7850.

Image Source: TechPowerUp

Triplex has done something that a number of us have been awaiting for quite a long time: a single-slot, air-cooled graphics card. Usually, these days if you want a single-slot graphics card, the only way to accomplish this is to liquid cool the card, and bring the bulk to another place in your PC with a radiator.

Triplex' Radeon HD 7850 will perform like a reference card because its specifications follow the AMD reference list. It has a base clock speed of 860 MHz and 2 GB of GDDR5 memory running over a 256-bit memory interface at an effective speed of 4.8 GHz. The card though, doesn't have any power connectors, and thus can only consume up to 75 W from the PCIe x16 slot. The low power consumption is likely why Triplex was able to cool the card with just a single-slot cooler.

Then there's the bad news: the card will only be sold through OEM channels, meaning that it will not be available by itself to consumers directly through retail.

  • Stimpack 05 June 2013 04:27
    I think this is a rather nice step. I wonder what the temperatures are.
    Reply
  • m32 05 June 2013 04:45
    This is an cool little product. I would've bought one if it were for consumers. :(
    Reply
  • army_ant7 05 June 2013 04:51
    The HD 7850 can live off 75W? Wow... I wonder if it's undervolted and/or made from cherry-picked chips. The minimalist design is awesome though! I love it when cards are made this way. Too bad it's an OEM part. Hopefully, some of them get to retailers just like how some other OEM parts do. :D
    Reply
  • vmem 05 June 2013 04:58
    what's the point of making such a card if it's not available for consumer? boutique PC companies only? cuz we all know guys like HP and Dell probably won't go for SSF. and if companies like ASUS wanted to build a tiny ITX box with a single slot card, they'll do it themselves...
    Reply
  • shikamaru31789 05 June 2013 05:06
    I got my hopes up, then I saw OEM only. I've been waiting for a more powerful single slot card for awhile, the 7750 just doesn't cut it for me, and it's currently the most powerful single slot card that is readily available. I want to build a living room gaming PC in a console form factor, and all of the really small mini-ITX cases only have room for single slot cards. Keeping my finger crossed for Next Gen, maybe the 750 or 8750/9750 will be powerful enough for my purposes, yet have low enough power usage for single slot.
    Reply
  • Firion87 05 June 2013 06:33
    @shikamaru31789 build it yourself. I don't intend to offend you, it's just that right now I'm building my own SFF case out of Aluminum. I got my hands on a flexible riser card, got a 7850 from MSI, a normal PSU, a mini itx board and a slim ODD.Put it all together and it will be slightly bigger than the Alineware x51 and the Falcon Tiky with a proper normal PSU.
    Reply
  • abbadon_34 05 June 2013 08:05
    nice work, unacceptable that dual slot is the accepted norm
    Reply
  • Spooderman 05 June 2013 10:47
    This would have been PERFECT for me :/
    Reply
  • unksol 05 June 2013 10:50
    10916475 said:
    I got my hopes up, then I saw OEM only. I've been waiting for a more powerful single slot card for awhile, the 7750 just doesn't cut it for me, and it's currently the most powerful single slot card that is readily available. I want to build a living room gaming PC in a console form factor, and all of the really small mini-ITX cases only have room for single slot cards. Keeping my finger crossed for Next Gen, maybe the 750 or 8750/9750 will be powerful enough for my purposes, yet have low enough power usage for single slot.

    Single slot 7850s have been available for over a year. If you want one buy one. They are always going to be harder to find because almost no one would want one.

    www.ebay.co.uk/itm/AF7850-2048D5S1-AFOX-Radeon-HD-7850-Single-Slot-Graphics-Card-GDDR5-2048MB-PCI-E-/321128907196
    Reply
  • catswold 05 June 2013 12:30
    Unlike the Foxcon, this card lacks any auxiliary power connector. It can only pull 75 watts from the PCI-E slot. The Foxconn is a full powered 7850. Very nice!
    Reply