Fujitsu Reveals Four New Windows 8 Devices

On Friday, Fujitsu revealed a number of new Windows 8 devices including the LIFEBOOK T902 convertible notebook, the LIFEBOOK T732 convertible notebook, the STYLISTIC Q572 tablet PC and STYLISTIC Q702 hybrid tablet PC. These devices are seemingly focused on both the consumer and business sectors, and even offer a choice between Windows 8 and Windows 7 licenses.

"From tablets to convertibles to a revolutionary hybrid, the Fujitsu portfolio is designed to help accelerate dramatic changes in the way people are working with computers -- incorporating touch, always-on connectivity and a consistent user experience across PCs, notebooks and tablets," the company said on Friday.

Below we've broken down the four just-announced devices although only two are listed on Fujitsu's website (and linked below):

Fujitsu STYLISTIC Q702

* Starting price is $1,099 USD

* 11.6-inch HD LCD LED backlit, AH-IPS anti-glare display

* Can be used as tablet, or converted into notebook with optional keyboard dock

* Chemically strengthened display glass and solid magnesium cover

* Multiple security features like Intel vPro, TPM and Fingerprint Sensor and Intel Anti-Theft

* Up to 3rd Generation IntelCorei5-3427U vPRO Processor

* Up to 4 GB of DDR3-1600 MHz

* FHD Webcam 1280 x 720 pixels resolution with status LED indicator

* Optional rear facing 1920 x 1080 pixels (5MP) with auto focus

* Up to 256 GB SSD

* 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN

* 802.11 a/b/g/n

* Bluetooth v4.0

* 1x USB 2.0 Port, 1x USB 3.0 port, 1x HDMI port, more

* 1x SD card slot

* Lithium-ion battery 3 cell, 10.8V, 34Wh, 3150 mAh; Up to 5 hours and 10 mins.

Fujitsu STYLISTIC Q572

* 10.1-inch screen

* Fingerprint scanner

* SmartCard Reader

* Full Disk encryption (FDE)

Fujitsu LIFEBOOK T902

* Starting price is $1,999 USD

* 13.3-inch HD+ LCD (1600 x 900) LED backlit anti-glare display

* Up to 3rd Generation Intel Core i7-3520M

* Up to 16 GB of DDR3-1600 MHz SDRAM

* Up to 500 GB HDD; Up to 256 GB SSD

* Intel vPro technology

* Trusted Platform Module (TPM)

* Realtek ALC269 with (HD) audio

* FHD Webcam (1920 x 1080) with status LED indicator, two digital microphones

* Optional port replicator for easy drop-and-go in corporate environments

* Optional second battery or second hard disk drive mounted in modular port

* Support for 802.11 a/b/g/n and UMTS/4G mobile data

* Optional Bluetooth v4.0

* 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN

* Full size anti-microbial, spill-resistant, chiclet keyboard

* 1x HDMI port, 1x 15-pin D-SUB connector

* 2x USB 2.0 ports, 2x USB 3.0 ports

* SD Card clot

Fujitsu LIFEBOOK T732

* 12.5-inch screen

* Intel vPro technology

* Trusted Platform Module (TPM)

* Optional port replicator for easy drop-and-go in corporate environments

* Optional second battery or second hard disk drive mounted in modular port

* Support for Wi-Fi and UMTS/4G mobile data

* Optional Bluetooth v4.0

"For enterprises that are still evaluating company-wide Windows 8 rollout but want to give early adopters the chance to enjoy the productivity boost of touch-screen technology, Fujitsu is able to offer the best of both worlds," Fujitsu said. "All new Fujitsu models ship with a choice of Windows 7 or Windows 8 licenses. Customers with a Windows 7 Professional license are also entitled to downgrade to Windows XP."

The full line-up of new Fujitsu devices featuring Windows 8 will be available for pre-order soon, the company said.