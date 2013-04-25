TRENDnet Launches Wireless AC USB 3.0 Adapter

Networking firm TRENDnet announced the release of the AC1200 Dual Band Wireless USB 3.0 Adapter (model TEW-805UB). The name should speak for itself: it's an 802.11ac dual-band wireless adapter that connects to a laptop or desktop through a speedy USB 3.0 port. TRENDnet says it's the first of its kind, and is available now to purchase via the company's online storefront for $59.99 USD.

Given that it's dual band, customers will see speeds of up to 867 Mbps on the 5 GHz channel when connecting to a compatible Wireless AC router. Otherwise, speeds will only reach up to 300 Mbps on either channel (5 GHz or 2.4 GHz) when connecting to a Wireless N router. The number seems a little low for the 5 GHz channel, but it's not the first Wireless AC adapter we've seen that caps at 300 Mbps when connecting to a Wireless N network.

"The intuitive installation process takes less than five minutes," the company said. "A convenient adapter utility stores multiple network settings and prioritizes network connections. A Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) button connects the adapter to a wireless network at the touch of the button."

The new adapter measures 3.1 x 1 x 0.5 inches, and is compatible with Windows 8 (32/64-bit), Windows 7 (32/64-bit), Windows Vista (32/64-bit), and Windows XP (32/64-bit). It's also backwards-compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 1.1 standard ports.

For consumers also looking for a Wireless AC router, TRENDnet offers the AC1750 Dual Band Wireless Router which provides a maximum speed of 1300 Mbps on the 5 GHz band for compatible Wireless AC devices, and up to 450 Mbps on the 5 GHz band for Wireless N devices. It also features four Gigabit Ethernet ports, a USB 2.0 port for external drives and printers, and high-power amplifiers to extend wireless coverage.

"Plug in a USB flash or NAS drive to share HD videos and music across the network," the product page states. "Gigabit ports on the back of the router maintain high speed wired connections. Create a secure isolated guest network for guest internet access. Beamforming technology directs the strongest signal to each connected device."

The AC1750 Dual Band Wireless Router costs $209.99, and can be purchased here. The compatible USB 3.0 adapter can be purchased here.