Acer Nitro N50-100 Gaming Desktop Shows Up With Ryzen 5 2500X CPU



Acer's Slovakian branch has listed the manufacturer's soon-to-be-released Nitro N50-100 microtower gaming desktop that makes use of AMD's upcoming quad-core Ryzen 5 2500X processor.

With all the rumors floating around, it seems that AMD will release its quad-core Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X processors sooner than later. The duo of low-tier Ryzen 2000 processors was conceived to fill the performance and price gaps left by the more powerful Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 7 2700X SKUs. Acer, for one, hasn't been wasting any time as the Taiwanese manufacturer has already prepared its Nitro N50-100 gaming PC with the latest Ryzen 5 2500X processor.

The Ryzen 5 2500X, like its siblings, is built under AMD's Zen+ microarchitecture and manufactured utilizing GlobalFoundries' 12 nanometer process. It's a 65-watt processor that features four cores and eight threads operating at a 3.6GHz base clock with a supposedly turbo clock that hits 4GHz. The Ryzen 5 2500X is also rumored to sport 18MB of combined L2 and L3 cache.

In the case of the Nitro N50-100, Acer has paired the Ryzen 5 2500X processor with a single stick of 8GB DDR4 memory running at 2,666MHz. Graphics duties are delegated down to AMD's Radeon RX 580 graphics card with 4GB of high-bandwidth GDDR5 memory. For storage, the Nitro N50-100 employs a 256GB SSD accompanied by a 1TB, 7,200-rpm hard drive. According to the desktop's official specifications, the motherboard inside the Nitro N50-100 only has one PCIe x16 slot and one M.2 port. It's unclear whether the included SSD is of SATA format or M.2. As far as connectivity goes, the Nitro N50-100 comes with 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, four USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 ports, two USB 3.1 ports and a RJ45 LAN port.

Acer's Slovakian online store has the Nitro N50-100 on sale for €943.50 (about $1,102). There is speculation around the Internet that AMD's budget B450 chipset will launch alongside the Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X processors by the end of this month.