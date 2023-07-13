Acer's First AMD GPU, the Predator BiFrost RX 7600, Arrives for $274

Acer is plunging head-on into the graphics card market, so don't be surprised if you start seeing the best graphics cards come from the brand. Having voiced interest in producing Nvidia and AMD graphics cards at Computex 2023, Acer launched its first AMD Radeon graphics card in the mold of a custom Radeon RX 7600.

The Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 utilizes the same BiFrost cooler as the Arc A770 or Arc A750 models. The blower-style cooling solution consists of a vapor chamber to transfer heat to the heatsink, where two different-sized cooling fans will dissipate the heat into your case. The blower-style fan is 70mm big and in the center of the graphics card, whereas the bigger 92mm axial fan is more to the rear. The design looks a bit wacky, but it does its job. The cooler adequately keeps the Arc A770, a 225W GPU, cool, so it shouldn't have any problems with the Radeon RX 7600, which has a 60W lower TDP.

The Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 has a dual-slot design, measuring 10.5 x 4.6 inches (267 x 117.75 mm). The dimensions are identical to the Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770, meaning Acer likely recycled the entire cooler for the Radeon RX 7600. Acer's custom model is significantly longer than AMD's reference Radeon RX 7600, which has a footprint of 8.1 x 4.5 inches (205 x 115 mm). Therefore, the Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 may be a problem for small-form-factor (SFF) cases that are tight on spacing.

Acer Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 OC Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 Game Clock (MHz) 2,320 2,250 Boost Clock (MHz) 2,725 2,655 TDP (W) 180 170 Power Connector 8-pin PCIe 8-pin PCIe Dimensions 10.5 x 4.6 inches (267 x 117.75 mm) 10.5 x 4.6 inches (267 x 117.75 mm) Video Outputs 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4 Warranty 3 Years 3 Years Part Number DP.Z36WW.P02 DP.Z36WW.P01 MSRP $290 $274

The Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 respects AMD's reference Radeon RX 7600 specifications. The graphics card runs with a 2,250 MHz game clock and a 2,655 MHz boost clock. Despite identical clock speeds, Acer rates the Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 with a 170W TDP, 5W higher than the reference model.

On the other hand, the Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 OC arrives with a small factory overclock. Acer pushed the graphics card's game clock to 2,320 MHz and the boost clock to 2,725 MHz, a mere 3% improvement that probably won't be noticeable in real-world usage. This SKU has a 180W TDP, 15W more than the vanilla Radeon RX 7600.

Neither custom models stray too far from the Radeon RX 7600's 165W TDP, so the power connector design and requirements remain the same. A single 8-pin PCIe power connector power the Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600, and a 550W power supply is the minimum capacity recommended for stable operation.

Although the Radeon RX 7600 supports the DisplayPort 2.1 standard, AMD gives its AIB partners complete freedom to fiddle with the connector concerning their designs. Acer opted to implement DisplayPort 1.4 on the Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600. The graphics card offers one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs. The latter may be an issue if you plan to use the graphics card for higher resolutions and refresh rates. Now, we don't expect you to game at 8K with the Radeon RX 7600 because only a madman would do so. Maybe some of you would use it for a productivity PC.

Acer has launched the Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 and Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7600 OC in Taiwan for $274 and $290, respectively. It's unknown if the U.S. MSRP will differ. Custom Radeon RX 7600 graphics cards span from $257 to $339, so Acer's models are in the middle of the price spectrum.