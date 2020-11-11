Ainex PCIe Power Bridge Aims To Tidy up Your GPU Power Cables

Cables in PCs are always a bit of a pain to hide neatly, so people often turn to sleeved power cables to try to make them look nice in plain sight. But what if you don't have the money for pre-sleeved cables, nor the patience to do it yourself? Maybe Ainex has your back.

The Japanese company tweeted images of a unique little accessory that might just make the GPU cable hiding job a little easier, simply by bridging it around the GPU so that the cable runs across the back, neatly.

(Image credit: Ainex)

These are the PX-PCIE6CI, PX-PCIE6CO, PX-PCIE8CI, PX-PCIE8CO bridges, which vary with either top-latches and bottom-latches depending on which orientation your GPU has, and of course 6-pin and 8-pin configurations.

Naturally, these won't help too much with standard horizontal GPU mounts as tons of the cable still ends up visible, but if you vertical-mount your graphics card, this nifty little thing actually has the potential to hide the entire cable out of sight, or at least most of it. If you ask me, it's also more elegant than the current state of Nvidia's 12-pin power connector.

No price is quoted, and shipping is noted to start November 25th. We have no idea whether it will make it to the US.