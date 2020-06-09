Alienware's Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Is Only $54

The Alienware AW568 wired mechanical keyboard, which comes in black and uses Kailh brown mechanical switches, is currently on sale for $53.99 on Best Buy. That’s $36 off its usual $89.99 price tag.
The Alienware AW568's styling is a departure for Alienware, offering a subtler look than the company’s usual space-age accessories. RGB here is restricted to a light strip along the bottom, with the rest of the keyboard looking more office appropriate. The AW568 is still suitable for gamers though, with n-key rollover, a 1ms polling rate, full key programmability and five programmable macro keys. You also get three adjustable leg angles.
The AW568 uses Kailh brown switches, which are tactile mechanical switches that actuate at 2mm travel with 4mm total travel distance. And like traditional Cherry MX Brown switches, and even Cherry MX Red ones, the AW568's Kailh brown switches use a 45g actuation force.
While the lack of the Cherry switches here might disappoint some, a mechanical keyboard from a known brand for $55.00 is a pretty rare. The AW568 undercuts even our cheapest Best Gaming Keyboard picks.