Alienware's Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Is Only $54

The Alienware AW568 wired mechanical keyboard, which comes in black and uses Kailh brown mechanical switches, is currently on sale for $53.99 on Best Buy. That’s $36 off its usual $89.99 price tag.



The Alienware AW568's styling is a departure for Alienware, offering a subtler look than the company’s usual space-age accessories. RGB here is restricted to a light strip along the bottom, with the rest of the keyboard looking more office appropriate. The AW568 is still suitable for gamers though, with n-key rollover, a 1ms polling rate, full key programmability and five programmable macro keys. You also get three adjustable leg angles.

Alienware AW568: was $89.99, now $53.99 @ Best Buy

