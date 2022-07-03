Score an RTX 3080-Powered Alienware PC for Just $1699

It seems like just yesterday that RTX 3080-powered desktops were going for well over $2000, but with GPU prices dropping, you can now get a fully decked-out gaming PC for a lot less. Today, as part of its July 4th sales, Dell is offering a Aurora R10 with RTX 3080 graphics, a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for just $1,699 (opens in new tab).

According to the results in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, you can play 4K games at Ultra settings and get more than 60 fps or get close to 100 fps in 1440p resolution. If you prefer to run at 1080p resolution, you can easily eclipse 110 fps with special effects turned up.

This sleek, powerful Alienware Aurora R10 is powered by an Nvidia RTX 3080 card and a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU that sports 8 cores and a maximum boost clock of 4.7 GHz. It also has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R10 should be as good for productivity as it is for gaming. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU that has 8 cores and 16 threads, along with a 4.7-GHz boost clock.

This Aurora R10 has has 16GB of DDR-3200 RAM, which should be more than adequate for opening a ton of browser tabs while performing a slew of other tasks. There are also two extra DIMM slots you can use to upgrade in the future. A 1TB NVMe SSD gives you plenty of room for installing games and other apps.

If your desktop isn't going to be anywhere near your router, you'll appreciate the Aurora R10's built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi. If you can used a wired connection, the Killer E2600 Ethernet NIC promises great connectivity.

Since this is an Alienware Aurora, it has an attractive, Alien-themed chassis that's in the dark gray "Dark Side of the Moon" colorway. The chassis has two, customizable RGB light zones you can use to light up your room. A 1,000-watt power supply provides plenty of juice for the RTX 3080 or any future GPU you choose to replace it with.