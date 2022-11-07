Alleged RTX 4080 Time Spy and Blender Benchmarks Emerge

The next Ada Lovelace graphics card that's due to be served up by Nvidia is the GeForce RTX 4080. Over the last few hours, there have been some interesting performance-indicative leaks claimed to feature this model, from usually reputable sources. The leaked benchmark scores show the RTX 4080 between 25% and 37% slower than the formidable RTX 4090. We must take these results with a pinch of salt, but they are worthy of closer examination.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Zed Wang ) (Image credit: Zed Wang )

Twitter user @Zed_Wang published screenshots apparently taken from 3DMark benchmark runs. 3DMark benchmarks provide an indicative gaming performance score, as they run through a fixed path within UL Benchmark’s tuned graphics engine. We have both the Time Spy DX12 benchmark and Time Spy Extreme 4K DX12 benchmark scores to ponder over and compare. The RTX 4090 appears to be respectively 25% faster and 37% faster than the 4080 in these comparisons. If accurate, these results indicate that the RTX 4090’s advantages over the RTX 4080 are most apparent in higher-resolution gaming situations, at 4K or better.

(Image credit: Apisak)

For another perspective on RTX 4080 performance, seasoned leaker @Tum Apisak has shared what is purported to be a Blender benchmark run score. Blender is a free and open source 3D modelling application, so GPUs are useful in this situation for accelerating scene previews and rendered stills or animations. Additionally it supports GPU ray tracing hardware, so it helps to weight the relative potency of this aspect of a GPU. According to the Blender data, the upcoming RTX 4080 is going to be approx 28% slower than the flagship RTX 4090.

Swipe to scroll horizontally RTX 4090 RTX 4080 RTX 3090 Ti RTX 3080 RX 6950 XT Time Spy 35704 28599 21705 17656 21864 Time Spy Ex 19467 14178 11291 8898 10688 Blender median 12106 9479 6280 5023 2134

For a broader comparison, we have put the leaked benchmarking scores in the above table, alongside known performers like the RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3080, as well as AMD’s Radeon RX 6950 XT for some red-on-green fun.

We have the official specs for both the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 from the September launch event. At launch, there were two RTX 4080 models announced, but Nvidia has since trimmed it down to one. You can check out an extensive specs comparison in the linked story. But in essence, the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 compare as per the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 RTX 4080 CUDA Cores 16384 9728 RT Cores 128 76 Boost Clock (GHz) 2.52 2.51 Memory Size 24 GB 16 GB Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit Memory Type GDDR6X 21 Gbps GDDR6X 22.4 Gbps

Nvidia plans to launch the GeForce RTX 4080 on November 16, at $1,199. Expect a full and extensive review of the RTX 4080 for you to digest around the launch date.