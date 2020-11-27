Amazon UK Lists GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Release Date & Price

Now that multiple photos of Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards have been published by several websites, it is obvious that the launch of the product is imminent. Indeed, multiple European retailers, including Amazon UK, are already listing various GeForce RTX 3060 Ti boards and reveal such information such as release date and launch prices.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards are based on an Ampere-series GPU featuring 4864 CUDA cores that is clocked at 1410/1665 MHz (base/boost) as well as is accompanied by 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The model RTX 3060 Ti will be positioned below the GeForce RTX 3070, which carries an MSRP of $499, so it should be priced significantly below its older brother.

According to Amazon UK, Nvidia's partners will start sales of their GeForce RTX 3060 Ti products on December 2, 2020, which corroborates third-party reports. Meanwhile, pricing of MSI's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC will be as high as £490. Scan.co.uk also mentions December 2 as the release date for the new card, which reaffirms it further.

Geizhals, a price search engine that tracks several European countries, also lists MSI's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti boards priced between €550 and €685. Furthermore, various GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards from a number of manufacturers (including Gigabyte, Inno3D, and Zotac) are also listed by several retailers in Estonia (1, 2), Latvia, and Spain. The boards are priced between €484 and €592, which also seems rather high.

While the listings of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards from various makers by numerous online stores confirms launch date of the new GPU, they do not seem to give any idea about MSRP of the product. Anyhow, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is just several days away, so the official pricing will be disclosed shortly.

What remains to be seen of course is whether supply of the new component will actually meet demand. Unfortunately, based on rather high prices by retailers, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti may be a rare bird at least initially.