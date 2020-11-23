Vendor Reportedly Corroborates GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Specifications

Manli GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (Image credit: VideoCardz)

VideoCardz has posted an alleged datasheet of a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti from Manli. The specifications for the mid-range graphics card line up with a previous GPU-Z submission.

Manli's table exposes the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with 4,864 CUDA cores, a number associated with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti from the start. The information substantiates the rumor that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti would arrive with the GA104 silicon with 38 Stream Multiprocessors (SMs). The configuration also opens up to 152 third-generation Tensor cores and 38 second-generation RT cores.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is speculated to feature a 1,410 MHz base clock and a 1,665 MHz boost clock. Although Manli's iteration is clearly a custom model, the graphics card seems to abide by the reference clock speeds. The 8GB of GDDR6 memory functions at 14 Gbps across a 256-bit memory bus for a potential bandwidth up to 448 GBps.

Before the leak, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti's TDP (thermal design power) was the only missing piece from the puzzle. According to Manli's datasheet, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is rated for 200W; therefore, a 500W power supply is recommended as a minimum. Manli's personalized model commands two 8-pin PCIe power connectors, which is a bit overkill if you ask us.

Manli GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (Image credit: VideoCardz)

This particular Manli model (M-NRTX3060TI/6RGHPPP-M2480) checks in with a dual-slot design and dimensions of 251 x 112 x 42mm. The cooling system consists of three composite heat pipes that transfer heat to separate heatsinks. Manli claims that this setup should help maximize the cooling efficiency of the system. A pair of cooling fans provide active cooling, while the aluminum backplate offers improved structural rigidity.

The graphics card comes equipped with three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and one HDMI 2.1 port. It's uncertain if that's the reference configuration for the display outputs, though. For reference, that's the same setup that's present as the faster GeForce RTX 3070.

The sudden emergence of the marketing material for Manli's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti lends credence to the juicy rumor that Nvidia will announce mid-range Ampere on December 2. The pricing, however, remains an ongoing debate. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will be a compelling option if Nvidia prices it below $400. Nonetheless, overseas retailers had previously listed custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti models for up to $450.