Amazon Raises Minimum Order For Free Shipping to $35

Internet retail giant, Amazon, has upped the limit for minimum purchases that qualify for free shipping. Dollar-conscious customers will now have to make a minimum order of $35 instead of $25, which has been the norm for over a decade.

Amazon posted an update on its website notifying people of the change, but it didn’t list a specific reason for the change – simply encouraging users to step up to an Amazon Prime for free shipping. Touting the advantages of a video service and significantly reduced shipping costs, Amazon certainly made a strong case for the switch. With unlimited free two-day shipping and an internet streaming service that rivals Netflix, its goal seems clear.

“The service is so popular that more than a year ago we began shipping more items with Prime than with free shipping,” the press release claims.

If you run the math and you buy even a few things on Amazon each year, a Prime membership looks to be a very attractive option, and now you have one more reason to upgrade.

  • Tuishimi 23 October 2013 02:07
    Well shoot. So much for me and my small orders.
  • No2rdame 23 October 2013 02:29
    Sign of the times. This will offset increased shipping costs as well as the additional cost for sending out smaller orders versus larger ones.
  • John Bauer 23 October 2013 02:30
    I got Prime free for 6 months because I'm a full-time student. After those 6 months, I pay half price for eternity.

    I encourage any other students to do this.
  • jay2tall 23 October 2013 02:34
    I think it's pretty good that they kept this at $25 for over a decade. Most other sites out there are at least $50 or more for free shipping. Well, except Newegg.com on specific items, but that's just electronics. I'll just pile stuff up in my cart until I have $35 to order no biggie. It's still just convenient for me to get everything I need shipped to my door rather than trying to track certain things down at different stores.
  • ifreestylin 23 October 2013 02:34
    I am prime member because i do almost all my shopping on amazon and that's like buying something ever 2-3 weeks but i cant remember using the movie stream.
  • anort3 23 October 2013 02:59
    Guess it's time to suck it up and get Prime. Although I think you should get Prime for free if you spend a certain amount in a year.
  • Darkk 23 October 2013 04:36
    I signed up for Prime a few months ago to get the streaming. The 2 day free shipping is added bonus for me.
  • JOSHSKORN 23 October 2013 06:07
    Makes no difference to me. Just get Prime. You get it faster. No spending minimums. Problem solved.
  • Peacelol 23 October 2013 06:25
    Guess it's time to suck it up and get Prime. Although I think you should get Prime for free if you spend a certain amount in a year.

    While Prime is fairly inexpensive, especially considering what you get for the price, I too am surprised something like this hasn't been offered.

    Either way it's probably due time to have increased the pricing minimum after so many years, especially since USPS and the like have raised their prices. Prime is still a great way to go, the library of movies & TV shows offered is nearing Netflix's own.
  • aznguy0028 23 October 2013 08:35
    Either way it's probably due time to have increased the pricing minimum after so many years, especially since USPS and the like have raised their prices. Prime is still a great way to go, the library of movies & TV shows offered is nearing Netflix's own.

    How is it probably due time? Why are you siding with a corporation about a price increase and giving it justification? Just because other companies are doing it, doesn't mean Amazon has to do it. I understand it from the business perspective but I don't think a customer should ever feel justified with getting a price increase on any service. Who cares if it has been 10 years, if there was free 25% shipping for the rest of my life, I would not complain but rather rejoice. I've had prime for years now so it doesn't affect me but still, that doesn't warrant agreeing with a company on a price hike.
