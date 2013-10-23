Amazon Raises Minimum Order For Free Shipping to $35

Amazon posted an update on its website notifying people of the change, but it didn’t list a specific reason for the change – simply encouraging users to step up to an Amazon Prime for free shipping. Touting the advantages of a video service and significantly reduced shipping costs, Amazon certainly made a strong case for the switch. With unlimited free two-day shipping and an internet streaming service that rivals Netflix, its goal seems clear.
“The service is so popular that more than a year ago we began shipping more items with Prime than with free shipping,” the press release claims.
If you run the math and you buy even a few things on Amazon each year, a Prime membership looks to be a very attractive option, and now you have one more reason to upgrade.
I encourage any other students to do this.
While Prime is fairly inexpensive, especially considering what you get for the price, I too am surprised something like this hasn't been offered.
Either way it's probably due time to have increased the pricing minimum after so many years, especially since USPS and the like have raised their prices. Prime is still a great way to go, the library of movies & TV shows offered is nearing Netflix's own.
How is it probably due time? Why are you siding with a corporation about a price increase and giving it justification? Just because other companies are doing it, doesn't mean Amazon has to do it. I understand it from the business perspective but I don't think a customer should ever feel justified with getting a price increase on any service. Who cares if it has been 10 years, if there was free 25% shipping for the rest of my life, I would not complain but rather rejoice. I've had prime for years now so it doesn't affect me but still, that doesn't warrant agreeing with a company on a price hike.