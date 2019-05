AMD Computex 2019 Keynote

Watch the video above to see AMD CEO Lisa Su give her keynote speech at Computex 2019 on May 26th at 10 pm ET (10 am, May 27th Taipei time). She's widely expected to announce details about the company's upcoming third-gen Ryzen chips and its long-anticipated Navi video cards.For a more insightful and detailed analysis, check out the Tom's Hardware live blog of the AMD keynote.