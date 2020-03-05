AMD Financial Analyst Day 2020: CPU and GPU Roadmaps, X3D Die Stacking Revealed. Live Coverage Here

AMD is holding its Financial Analyst Day 2020 today to update the investment community on both the current state of the company and its future plans. The livestream runs from 1:00pm PT to 6:00pm, and we're sure there will be plenty of exciting announcements during the course of the event. We've included a live stream below, but will also add our own commentary below and the relevant slides as the event progresses.

AMD hasn't shared many details of new announcements, but we do know that the company plans to share more details about its Zen 4 EPYC Genoa processors, and we also expect updates to roadmaps for both CPUs and GPUs in the client and datacenter markets. That should include the highly-anticipated "Big Navi" gaming GPUs and Ryzen 4000-series processors. We also expect to learn more about the company's big wins for the exascale-class Frontier and El Capitan supercomputers.

We'll be here to cover the event live, but in light of the length of the event and in the interest of brevity, will only share the most salient points in this blog. Please update this post frequently for the latest updates.

The event has started:

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD CEO Lisa Su took to the stage and said the company will provide an overview of its past accomplishments and then include updates to its plans for the next three to five years. Su noted that the company has improved its client market share by eight percentage points overall, an accomplishment that spans eight straight quarters of growth. Su also touted the company's progress in the enterprise market by doubling the number of available server platforms, with more than a 140 scheduled for this year. Su also reminded us that the company has won two exascale supercomputer wins with Frontier and El Capitan.

(Image credit: AMD)

Su updated the audience on the company's latest total addressable market (TAM) figures. AMD estimates it has a $75 billion TAM overall, split up with $35B for the data center, $32B for PCs, and $12B for gaming.

(Image credit: AMD)

ADM shared a new roadmap for CPUs and GPUs. We see that the company will have Zen 4 processors based on the 5nm process in-market by the end of 2022. In the interim, we'll get Zen 3 on 7nm, presumably an enhanced "+" type revision.

On the GPU side, we'll see RDNA 3 land by the end of 2022 on an unspecified "advanced node", with RDNA 2 on 7nm arriving in the interim.

(Image credit: AMD)

Su teased us with a new 3D die-stacking technique called X3D die stacking. She promised more details will come soon during the live stream. Su also mentioned a new Infinity Architecture, which is a system-level approach to tying together AMD's CPUs and GPUs. We covered this Infinity Fabric 3.0-driven approach in this recent article.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD says that Milan is on-track for a 2020 launch, and that it is creating the CDNA branding for its data center GPUs.

Mark Papermaster has taken the stage for a breakdown on the tech. Buckle your seat belts.