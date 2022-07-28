AMD Gaming Chairs Are Now Available For $579

AMD's official online fan store has a lot of goodies for the brand's biggest aficionados. The chipmaker (via momomo (opens in new tab)) has collaborated with Vertagear to bring an AMD-branded version of the latter's PL4500 gaming chair to the market.

The PL4500 AMD Edition is available with a black and white theme or a black and red theme. Vertagear produced limited quantities of the chair, so there won't be many rolling around. The PL4500 AMD Edition sells for $579 on AMD's fan store (opens in new tab) and ships directly from Vertagear. When it's not on sale, the vanilla version retails for $549.99, so the AMD version only commands a $29 premium.

Vertagear produces the PL4500 with a heavy-duty steel frame and PUC leather, combining PVC and PU faux leather. The company backs the steel frame with a 10-year warranty. Vertagear used a coffee fiber padding for the chair to limit odors, while increasing breathability at the same time. The chair features Ultra Premium High Resilience (UPHR) foam with a higher density than your standard foam. While it isn't memory foam, it's darn well close. Vertagear used an aluminum alloy in the five-star base's construction due to the material's rigid and lightweight properties. The PL4500 supports up to 180kg (400lbs); however, Vertagear's recommended weight and height are 118kg (260lbs) and 6 feet, 6 inches (200cm), respectively.

The PL4500 offers lumbar and neck support thanks to the memory foam cushions. The armrests support 3D adjustments so you can find your perfect sitting posture. The backrest is adjustable and allows for tilt adjustments between 80 and 140 degrees. Meanwhile, the locking system, which has four positions, lets you lock your favorite angle in place. Vertagear incorporated an industrial-grade gas lift into the PL4500. The gaming chair hits 54.1 inches (137.5cm) when fully extended.

The PL4500 may be a big gaming chair, but its assembly is straightforward. Vertegear designed the chair with a patented "slide-in" design where you slide the different pieces into place. So the ability to assemble the chair by yourself is a plus.

Unlike other gaming chairs, the PL4500 AMD Edition doesn't come with any cheesy RGB lighting. However, if you can't live without the bling, Vertagear sells an optional RGB upgrade kit for $199.99 (opens in new tab) that you install into the backrest.