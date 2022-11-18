AMD Backs Off RDNA 3 Efficiency Comparison to RTX 4090

According to an updated report by ComputerBase, AMD reportedly removed performance-per-watt graphs from its recent RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT graphics card presentations that compared the cards to Nvidia's RTX 4090. AMD's footnotes from November 15th's performance presentation state there was supposed to be a performance-per-watt slide "RX-841" for the RX 7900 XTX, but AMD never presented it.

To be more specific, AMD was initially supposed to show off a performance-per-watt slide of its RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT compared to Nvidia's very power-hungry GeForce RTX 4090 based on publicly disclosed TBP values. However, because this slide was never shown, and AMD accidentally left this footnote in its presentation, its decision was apparently made at the very last minute.

We don't have any confirmation of why AMD decided to hide this slide, and there could be a number of reasons for the omission. We do know that while Nvidia's 40-series cards consume prodigious amounts of energy, the new architecture is more power efficient than its predecessors. Additionally, the cards often consume far less energy during gaming and don't reach the rated TBP.

For instance, our review of the RTX 4080 found the card's performance-per-watt to be incredibly good. It outperformed Nvidia's power-sucking RTX 3090 Ti while consuming far less power during gaming than its maximum 320W TBP allows. In fact, according to our tests, the RTX 4080 Founders Edition consumed just 221W at 1080p. Furthermore, the only workload we found that would max out the RTX 4080's power budget was Furmark combined with a GPU overclock.

Nvidia confirmed the 4080's efficiency with its own article on the same subject, (opens in new tab) stating the RTX 4080 could hit just 251W of power consumption under average gaming conditions (albeit at 1440p resolution), and calling out the fact that its GPUs don't pull the full TBP during gaming. This is an impressive feat considering Nvidia's previous generation RTX 3090 Ti consumes significantly more power than the RTX 3080 at 398W under typical gaming workloads, according to Nvidia's article. This accounts for a 37% power reduction for the RTX 4080, and that's not even considering the 4080's slightly faster gaming performance.