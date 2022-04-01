AMD Posts Intel Arc A370M vs. Radeon RX 6500M Benchmarks

One of the things that many hardware enthusiasts are eager to find out is how Intel's entry level Arc A370M graphics processor stacks up against its rivals. Independent reviews of Intel's Arc Alchemist products are yet to come, but AMD was eager to share its own benchmark results of Intel's Arc A370M product in comparison to its own entry-level laptop GPU.

AMD's Radeon Technology Group posted a slide comparing the performance of its Radeon RX 6500M 4GB graphics processor to Intel's Arc A370M 4GB GPU in five AAA games on its Twitter page late on Thursday. Based on the results published by AMD, the Radeon RX 6500M beats the Arc A370M by 27% – 114% in a 1920x1080 resolution with medium quality settings, depending on the title. Meanwhile, Intel's Arc A370M could still deliver over 60 frames per second in all cases.

(Image credit: AMD)

To compare performance of the two low-end GPUs for notebooks, AMD used five games: Hitman 3, Total War Saga: Troy, F1 2021, Strange Brigade, and Final Fantasy XIV. Out if five titles used, three were sponsored by AMD (i.e., the company assisted with their development and promotion), Hitman 3 was supported by Intel, and Final Fantasy XIV is an Nvidia-backed game.

A comparison of Intel's Arc A370M revealed that it might be slower than Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti in 3DMark.

Laptops featuring Intel's Arc A370M graphics processors are already available from some retailers, so it was not hard for AMD to obtain one of such notebooks either from a retailer or directly from a PC OEM. Unfortunately, AMD did not share specifications of the machines it used as well as TGP levels enabled for the Arc A370M and Radeon RX 6500M GPUs. In fact, AMD even did not share which game versions and driver versions it used, which is sometimes even more important than hardware specifications.

Performance numbers obtained by hardware developers tend to be accurate, but can be manipulated and therefore misleading as companies are obviously interested in showing their CPUs and GPUs in the best light while emphasizing weaknesses of competing products. That said, take AMD's numbers with a pinch of salt and wait for independent reviews before making purchase decision.