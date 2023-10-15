AMD Preview Driver Enables Fluid Motion Frames in Any DX11 or 12 Game

AMD continues to tweak and refine its FSR 3 Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) feature. The red team’s response to Nvidia’s DLSS 3 Frame Generation can now be activated in “any DirectX 11 and 12 title using HYPR-RX or the AMD Fluid Motion Toggle,” writes AMD. This change is noted in the release notes for Adrenalin Edition Technical Preview Driver Version 23.30.01.02, Oct 13 Update. Please note this is a preview driver, indicating it isn’t ready for general consumption but is targeted at technically confident enthusiasts.

It is good to see AMD open up this technology to a much wider list of games than its previously selected white-listed titles, indicating a new level of maturity. AMD notes that users can use per-app settings to enable / disable AFMF, as they see fit. This significant step for the technology provides users with far broader game support in one swift move. Moreover, AMD recently opened up AFMF to its Radeon RX 6000 user base. Remember, Nvidia restricts DLSS 3 Frame Generation tech to RTX 40 users.

Another sign of advancement with the latest AMD preview driver is that initial support for HDR visuals has been melded into AFMF.

(Image credit: AMD)

Early adopters and reviewers of the first preview drivers supporting AFMF have previously commented upon frame pacing issues. If the release notes are taken at face value, the Oct 13 update addresses this undesirable side-effect of the new tech, “resulting in an overall smoother gameplay experience and improved image quality.”

There is a little more evidence of progress in AFMF with regard to some specific apps / situations. For example, AMD says that Starfield now has better smoothness and image quality with AFMF applied. However, it is aware of some sizable wrinkles remaining in driver installation and BSODs “on certain systems.”

AMD says it is going to continue monitoring user issues and feedback to steer its development tweaks and continue to work on fixes. A half dozen known issues are highlighted in the latest set of preview driver release notes. We still don’t have an idea when FSR 3’s AFMF will be ready for prime time, but hopefully, the time is getting much closer.

