AMD Brings Radeon RX 6000M GPUs to ‘AMD Advantage’ Laptop Designs

AMD introduced its new Radeon RX 6000M-series laptop graphics at Computex, during a keynote by AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su. The new mobile graphics lineup is made up of the top-end AMD Radeon RX 6800M, a mid-range RX 6700M and the entry level RX 6600M. For now at least, the GPUs are being paired in systems from laptop vendors with AMD's Ryzen processors for what the company calls "AMD Advantage."



These are the first laptop GPUs from AMD that use its RDNA 2 architecture, with Infinity Cache for higher memory bandwidth, low power consumption (AMD claims near 0 watts at idle) and high frequencies even when the system is running at low power. The company is claiming up to 1.5 times performance over last-gen RDNA graphics and up to 43% lower power consumption.

AMD Radeon RX 6800M AMD Radeon RX 6700M AMD Radeon RX 6600M Compute Units 40 36 28 Game Clock 2,300 MHz 2,300 MHz 2,177 Memory 12GB GDDR6 10GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Infinity Cache 96MB 80MB 32MB AMD Smart Access Memory Yes Yes Yes AMD Smart Shift Yes Yes Yes Power Targets 145W and above Up to 135W Up to 100W Resolution Targets 1440p 1440p/1080p 1080p

The most powerful of the new bunch is the AMD Radeon RX 6800M, which will be available starting June 1 in the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition. It has 40 compute units and ray accelerators, along with a 2,300 MHz game clock, 12GB of GDDR6 memory and a 96MB cache . It will also be compatible with AMD SmartShift and Smart Access Memory.

AMD compared the ROG Strix G15 with the RX 6800M and a Ryzen 9 5900HX to a 2019 MSI Raider GE63 with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an RTX 2070, claiming up to 1.4 times more frames per second at 1440p max settings in Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077, 1.5 times the performance in Dirt 5 and 1.7x more frames while playing Resident Evil: Village.



In closer comparisons, to an RTX 3070 (8GB) and RTX 3080 (8GB), AMD claimed its flagship GPU was typically the top performer - within a frame or so - in several of those games, as well as Borderlands 3 and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, though it's unclear which settings and resolutions were used for these tests.

Unlike Nvidia, AMD isn't aiming for 4K gaming. The most powerful of the cards, the RX 6800M, aims for a power target of 145W and above and is designed for 1440p.

The middle-tier AMD Radeon RX 6700M is designed for 1440p or 1080p gaming, depending on the title. It has 36 compute units with a 2,300 MHz game clock, 10GB of GDDR6 RAM and an 80MB infinity cache, as well as the same support for SmartShift and SAM. AMD says these will ship in laptops "soon.’ It also said that the GPU will allow for 100 fps gaming at 1440p and high settings in "popular games," though didn't specify which games it was referring to.

The RX 6600M sits at the bottom of the stack for gaming at 1080p . AMD compared it to an RTX 3060 (6GB) on 1080p max settings, and found that it led in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Borderlands 3 and Dirt 5. It was five frames behind in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in AMD’s tests, and there was a one-frame difference playing Cyberpunk 2077. Like the RX 6800M, the 6600M will start shipping on June 1.

AMD Advantage Laptops

AMD is now referring to laptops with both AMD processors and graphics as offering the "AMD Advantage." The company says these designs should offer great performance because of power sharing between the CPU and GPU.

AMD says its technologies can achieve up to 11% better performance in Borderlands 3, 10% in Wolfenstein Young Blood, 7% in Cyberpunk 2077 and 6% in Godfall.

Additionally, the company says AMD Advantage laptops will only have "premium" displays — either IPS or OLED, but no VA or TN panels. They should hit or surpass 300 nits of brightness, hit 144 Hz or higher and use AMD FreeSync.

Each laptop should come with a PCIe NVMe Gen 3 SSD, keep the WASD keys below 40 degrees Celsius while gaming and allow for ten hours of video on battery. (AMD tested this with local video, not streaming.)

The first of these laptops is the Asus ROG Strix G15, with up to a Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M, a 15-inch display (either FHD at 300 Hz or WQHD at 165 Hz) with FreeSync Premium, liquid metal for cooling both the CPU and GPU along with a vapor chamber. It will launch in mid-June.

The HP Omen 16 will also come with a 165 Hz display with up ao a Ryzen 9 5900Hx and AMD Radeon RX 6600M for 1080p gaming. It will launch sune on JD.com, then become available worldwide.

In June, we should see more releases from HP, Asus, MSI and Lenovo.