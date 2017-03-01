AMD Ryzen 1800X Appears Sold Out At Some Retailers (Updated)

(Update, 3/1/2017, 8:50 a.m. PST: Amazon now has the 1800X available for pre-order once again. It remains sold out at Newegg and other retailers, though, and it's not clear how much stock Amazon received between selling through its initial batch and putting the 1800X back up for pre-order.)

The AMD Ryzen hype train can't be stopped. Not long after the upcoming CPUs reached the top of Amazon's best sellers list, the 1800X has apparently started to sell out at some retailers, including Amazon itself. But fear not--some retailers still have the 1800X and its siblings available for pre-order.

AMD opened pre-orders for the Ryzen lineup just a couple of days ago. Yet the 1800X is currently unavailable from Amazon, which doesn't know when it will start to sell the product again, and Newegg says it's out of stock. Both still have the 1700 and 1700X in stock, at least for now. That doesn't help the Ryzen hopeful looking for the 1800X, though, so where are they supposed to spend their hard-earned cash on the high-end CPU?

NCIX in the U.S. and Canada still has the 1800X, 1700, and 1700X all available for pre-order. Memory Express (which is Canada-only) does too. AMD said on its website that Best Buy should have Ryzen available for pre-order, but the retailer appears to be restricted to pre-built systems. TigerDirect and Micro Center in the U.S. both appear to have the processors in stock, although Micro Center said that 1800X pre-orders are only available for in-store pickup.

Fry's also has all of the Ryzen lineup marked as out of stock for both in-store pickup and online orders. So if you're going to hop aboard the hype train before the lineup's March 2 debut, even though we have precious little solid information about performance, now might be the best time to do so.