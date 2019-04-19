AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Picasso APU Allegedly Caught On Camera

A Chinese forum poster, going by the name 独月 over at the Chiphell forums, has seemingly dissected AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3 3200G APU (accelerated processing unit). The user, who apparently works at a restaurant, claims to have not one, but eight Ryzen 3000-series APU samples on hand and is currently putting them through different tests.

Credit: Chiphell

Picasso is the official codename for AMD's Ryzen 3000-series desktop and mobile APUs. So far, the US chipmaker has launched the mobile H-series parts in January and, recently, the mobile Ryzen Pro series. Only the desktop chips are left now, and there's a high possibility that AMD could present them at Computex 2019. However, the forum poster hints May 27, which is when AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will deliver the opening keynote.



Cores /

Threads Base /

Boost Clock Speed (GHz) L3 Cache

(MB)

PCIe 3.0

Unlocked Multiplier DRAM

Graphics Streaming Processors iGPU Base Clock TDP

Ryzen 3 3200G 4 / 4

3.6 / 3.9 ? ? Yes ? ?

? 1250 MHz ? Ryzen 3 2200G

4 / 4

3.5 / 3.7 4

8 Yes

Dual DDR4-2933

Radeon Vega 8

512 1100 MHz 65W

It's important to highlight that the Ryzen 3000-series APUs are not the same as the standard Ryzen 3000-series desktop processors. For starters, the Ryzen 3000-series APUs are based on the Zen+ microarchitecture and fabbed on the existing 12nm node. On the other hand, the Ryzen 3000-series desktop chips sport the new Zen 2 microarchitecture and will be produced with the 7nm manufacturing process. If you want to look at it from another perspective, the Ryzen 3000-series APUs are just the 12nm refresh of the previous Ryzen 2000-series APUs.

Credit: Chiphell

The alleged AMD Ryzen 3 3200G is the successor to the Ryzen 3 2200G. The chip probably retains the four-core, four-thread configuration, although it should come with higher clocks thanks to the Zen+ microarchitecture and 12nm optimizations. The Ryzen 3 2200G, which is on the Zen microarchitecture and 14nm node, rocks a 3.5GHz base clock and 3.7GHz boost clock.

TUM_APISAK, a respected leaker in the hardware community, reportedly found a Ryzen 3 3200G benchmark with a 3.6GHz base clock and 3.9GHz boost clock. So, we're looking at 2.86 percent and 5.41 percent improvements in base clock and boost clock speeds, respectively. Nevertheless, the final operating clocks can vary.

On the graphics side, the Ryzen 3 3200G shouldn't be much different in comparison to its ancestor. It's likely that the Radeon Vega 8 graphics will make an appearance once again, which means the chip will come with 512 Streaming Processors (SPs). While the Ryzen 3 2200G's iGPU (integrated graphics processing unit) is clocked at 1,100MHz, the Ryzen 3 3200G could feature a base clock as high as 1,250MHz base clock according to the sample that TUM_APISAK found.