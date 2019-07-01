PCPartPicker Reveals AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU Packaging

PCPartPicker, a price history and comparison website, has uploaded the box art for the upcoming AMD Ryzen 3000-series, codenamed Matisse, desktop CPUs

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Based on the imagery, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X will ship inside a cube-shaped box that clings to the classic Ryzen orange and gray color scheme. The 9 is highlighted with a silver accent. AMD specifically states that the processor is a third-generation Ryzen part and supports the PCIe 4.0 interface. In case the Ryzen 9 3900X specifications alone weren't enough to impress you, AMD also added "Built to perform. Designed to win." on the box to assure you that you're purchasing a high-performance processor.

Credit: PCPartPickerCredit: PCPartPicker

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and 3700X

The packaging for the Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 7 3700X look pretty similar. There's a small cutout on the box so you can see exactly which model you're buying.

Credit: PCPartPickerCredit: PCPartPicker

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and 3600 

On the other hand, the Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 5 3600 appear to come inside rectangular boxes. Of course, the duo are also part of the third-generation Ryzen family and exploit the new PCIe 4.0 standard. An image of the included Wraith Stealth CPU air cooler is present on the packaging.

Credit: PCPartPickerCredit: PCPartPicker

AMD Ryzen 3000-Series Prices and Release Date

Retailers around the world should already be stocking up the new Ryzen 3000 processors as we speak. AMD's recommended pricing has the 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X at $499, while the octa-core Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 7 3700X are expected to cost $399 and $329, respectively. Lastly, the hexa-core Ryzen 5 3600X should go for $249, and the Ryzen 5 3600 is going to set you back $199. The actual pricing will likely vary slightly from one retailer to the next and depending on which part of the world you live in.

The third-generation Ryzen chips will launch globally on July 7, so don't forget to check back here for our in-depth review.


