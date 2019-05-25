AMD Six-Core 12-Thread Ryzen 3000 Processor Benchmark Pops Up

Credit: AMDCredit: AMDThe world is waiting for AMD's Lisa Su to take the stage here at Computex to update us on the progress of its Ryzen 3000-series processors, and just before the big reveal, chip detective Tum_Apisak has turned up a six-core Ryzen 3000 series model in a Geekbench test result.

The mysterious third-generation Ryzen chip lines up with some of the information shared earlier this year by AdoredTV, which also predicted a 16-core Ryzen model would come to market.

Credit: Puget SystemsCredit: Puget Systems

Puget Systems also accidentally revealed that it already has a Ryzen 5 3600 model in-house, but the company has since redacted the statement to remove "possible NDA information" (as you can see in the screenshots above and below).

Credit: Puget SystemsCredit: Puget SystemsCredit: GeekbenchCredit: Geekbench

The Geekbench test result outlines a six-core, 12-thread processor that comes with the Ryzen 3000 codename Matisse. AMD has discontinued using its standard processor identification strings, which are easily identifiable in public test databases and easily decoded. As such, this sample comes with the AMD 100-000000031-03 identifier.

The chip has a 3.20 GHz base frequency and a 3.99 GHz boost, though these likely aren't final clocks due to the ES nature of the chip, and comes with 16MB of L3 cache apparently split into two shared 8MB slices (8MB x 2). AMD has also doubled the L1 instruction cache to 32KB x 6. The chip's TDP (thermal design power) is not listed.

CPUCores / ThreadsGPUBase / Boost ClockTDPPrice
Ryzen 3 33006 / 12-3.2 / 4.0GHz50W$99
Ryzen 3 3300X6 / 12-3.5 / 4.3GHz65W$129
Ryzen 3 3300G6 / 12Navi (15 CU)3.0 / 3.8GHz65W$129
Ryzen 5 36008 / 16-3.6 / 4.4GHz65W$178
Ryzen 5 3600X8 / 16-4.0 / 4.8GHz95W$229
Ryzen 5 3600G8 / 16Navi (20 CU)3.2 / 4.0GHz95W$199
Ryzen 7 370012 / 24-3.8 / 4.6GHz95W$299
Ryzen 7 3700X12 / 24-4.2 / 5.0GHz105W$329
Ryzen 9 3800X16 / 32-3.9 / 4.7GHz125W$449
Ryzen 9 3850X16 / 32-4.3 / 5.1GHz135W$499

*information in the chart is unconfirmed

The specifications of this processor line up almost exactly with the specifications for the Ryzen 3 3300 leaked by AdoredTV earlier this year, while the Ryzen 5 3600 product name mentioned by Puget Systems is also contained in the information. Puget Systems referred to its "lower end Ryzen 5 3600 models," which also lines up with the listing of a higher-end Ryzen 5 3600X.

On average, the performance of the sample works out to a roughly 13-15% average improvement in IPC (instructions per cycle) over current-gen Ryzen models locked to the same frequency, but any performance comparisons should be taken with a grain of salt. This test result was conducted with memory at a relatively low DDR4-2666, which is surprising as Matisse parts are rumored to come with a strong IMC (integrated memory controller) and support DDR4-3200 memory modules out of the box. The memory latency results from the Geekbench entry are ~5ns higher than a similarly-clocked Ryzen 5 2600. That isn't entirely unexpected with early silicon as chipmakers tune prior to launch.

In either case, the big takeaway is that Ryzen 3000-series samples are in the ecosystem already, meaning that the launch should be coming along well with AMD's target date of Q3 2019. We're less than 30 hours away from AMD CEO Lisa Su's keynote here at Computex 2019, where we're sure to learn more.

  • AndrewJacksonZA
    It's taken four years, but this low end AMD CPU (if that's what it is ) is creaming my i7-6700, both in multi-threaded AND single-threaded workloads where AMD were traditionally quite weak. The summary says quite a bit, but it gets worse the more in-depth one looks.

    And the funny thing is, my i7-6700 meets and exceeds all my needs right now. Or to put it another way: I'm a target customer of AMD's low end market. My 6700 is way faster than my Xeon workstation at work, and these low end CPUs are even better than that.

    I'm still shaking my head that AMD's baby CPUs will outclass my workstation, which is "good enough" for data warehousing and ETL work. I'm at a bit of a loss for words to describe the amount of CPU power which is now becoming mainstream and affordable.
  • daglesj
    Good times!

    I had a long term customer call me up and ask about upgrading his Phenom II 965 box to a FX8350 as they are now around £50. I said no. Told him to save up for a Ryzen box.

    You can push antiques too far.
  • penn919
    Based on the info i've gleaned all over the web, I predict that the only accurate ADORE TV leaks are:

    • 16/12 Core Ryzen AM4 chips are definitely on the way
    • There will almost certainly be a new Ryzen 9 Flagship Tier.

    Just about everything else is probably false. You can disregard the clocks speeds, TDP, and the Tier rankings.

    The Real ranking will probably be as follows:

    Ryzen 3 = 4c/4T
    Ryzen 5 = 4c/8t & 6c/12T
    Ryzen 7= 8C/16T
    Ryzen 9=12C/24T & 16C/32T
