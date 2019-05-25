AMD Six-Core 12-Thread Ryzen 3000 Processor Benchmark Pops Up

Credit: AMDThe world is waiting for AMD's Lisa Su to take the stage here at Computex to update us on the progress of its Ryzen 3000-series processors, and just before the big reveal, chip detective Tum_Apisak has turned up a six-core Ryzen 3000 series model in a Geekbench test result.

The mysterious third-generation Ryzen chip lines up with some of the information shared earlier this year by AdoredTV, which also predicted a 16-core Ryzen model would come to market.

Puget Systems also accidentally revealed that it already has a Ryzen 5 3600 model in-house, but the company has since redacted the statement to remove "possible NDA information" (as you can see in the screenshots above and below).

The Geekbench test result outlines a six-core, 12-thread processor that comes with the Ryzen 3000 codename Matisse. AMD has discontinued using its standard processor identification strings, which are easily identifiable in public test databases and easily decoded. As such, this sample comes with the AMD 100-000000031-03 identifier.

The chip has a 3.20 GHz base frequency and a 3.99 GHz boost, though these likely aren't final clocks due to the ES nature of the chip, and comes with 16MB of L3 cache apparently split into two shared 8MB slices (8MB x 2). AMD has also doubled the L1 instruction cache to 32KB x 6. The chip's TDP (thermal design power) is not listed.

CPU Cores / Threads GPU Base / Boost Clock TDP Price Ryzen 3 3300 6 / 12 - 3.2 / 4.0GHz 50W $99 Ryzen 3 3300X 6 / 12 - 3.5 / 4.3GHz 65W $129 Ryzen 3 3300G 6 / 12 Navi (15 CU) 3.0 / 3.8GHz 65W $129 Ryzen 5 3600 8 / 16 - 3.6 / 4.4GHz 65W $178 Ryzen 5 3600X 8 / 16 - 4.0 / 4.8GHz 95W $229 Ryzen 5 3600G 8 / 16 Navi (20 CU) 3.2 / 4.0GHz 95W $199 Ryzen 7 3700 12 / 24 - 3.8 / 4.6GHz 95W $299 Ryzen 7 3700X 12 / 24 - 4.2 / 5.0GHz 105W $329 Ryzen 9 3800X 16 / 32 - 3.9 / 4.7GHz 125W $449 Ryzen 9 3850X 16 / 32 - 4.3 / 5.1GHz 135W $499

*information in the chart is unconfirmed

The specifications of this processor line up almost exactly with the specifications for the Ryzen 3 3300 leaked by AdoredTV earlier this year, while the Ryzen 5 3600 product name mentioned by Puget Systems is also contained in the information. Puget Systems referred to its "lower end Ryzen 5 3600 models," which also lines up with the listing of a higher-end Ryzen 5 3600X.

On average, the performance of the sample works out to a roughly 13-15% average improvement in IPC (instructions per cycle) over current-gen Ryzen models locked to the same frequency, but any performance comparisons should be taken with a grain of salt. This test result was conducted with memory at a relatively low DDR4-2666, which is surprising as Matisse parts are rumored to come with a strong IMC (integrated memory controller) and support DDR4-3200 memory modules out of the box. The memory latency results from the Geekbench entry are ~5ns higher than a similarly-clocked Ryzen 5 2600. That isn't entirely unexpected with early silicon as chipmakers tune prior to launch.

In either case, the big takeaway is that Ryzen 3000-series samples are in the ecosystem already, meaning that the launch should be coming along well with AMD's target date of Q3 2019. We're less than 30 hours away from AMD CEO Lisa Su's keynote here at Computex 2019, where we're sure to learn more.