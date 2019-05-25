AMD Six-Core 12-Thread Ryzen 3000 Processor Benchmark Pops Up
Credit: AMDThe world is waiting for AMD's Lisa Su to take the stage here at Computex to update us on the progress of its Ryzen 3000-series processors, and just before the big reveal, chip detective Tum_Apisak has turned up a six-core Ryzen 3000 series model in a Geekbench test result.
The mysterious third-generation Ryzen chip lines up with some of the information shared earlier this year by AdoredTV, which also predicted a 16-core Ryzen model would come to market.
Puget Systems also accidentally revealed that it already has a Ryzen 5 3600 model in-house, but the company has since redacted the statement to remove "possible NDA information" (as you can see in the screenshots above and below).
The Geekbench test result outlines a six-core, 12-thread processor that comes with the Ryzen 3000 codename Matisse. AMD has discontinued using its standard processor identification strings, which are easily identifiable in public test databases and easily decoded. As such, this sample comes with the AMD 100-000000031-03 identifier.
The chip has a 3.20 GHz base frequency and a 3.99 GHz boost, though these likely aren't final clocks due to the ES nature of the chip, and comes with 16MB of L3 cache apparently split into two shared 8MB slices (8MB x 2). AMD has also doubled the L1 instruction cache to 32KB x 6. The chip's TDP (thermal design power) is not listed.
|CPU
|Cores / Threads
|GPU
|Base / Boost Clock
|TDP
|Price
|Ryzen 3 3300
|6 / 12
|-
|3.2 / 4.0GHz
|50W
|$99
|Ryzen 3 3300X
|6 / 12
|-
|3.5 / 4.3GHz
|65W
|$129
|Ryzen 3 3300G
|6 / 12
|Navi (15 CU)
|3.0 / 3.8GHz
|65W
|$129
|Ryzen 5 3600
|8 / 16
|-
|3.6 / 4.4GHz
|65W
|$178
|Ryzen 5 3600X
|8 / 16
|-
|4.0 / 4.8GHz
|95W
|$229
|Ryzen 5 3600G
|8 / 16
|Navi (20 CU)
|3.2 / 4.0GHz
|95W
|$199
|Ryzen 7 3700
|12 / 24
|-
|3.8 / 4.6GHz
|95W
|$299
|Ryzen 7 3700X
|12 / 24
|-
|4.2 / 5.0GHz
|105W
|$329
|Ryzen 9 3800X
|16 / 32
|-
|3.9 / 4.7GHz
|125W
|$449
|Ryzen 9 3850X
|16 / 32
|-
|4.3 / 5.1GHz
|135W
|$499
*information in the chart is unconfirmed
The specifications of this processor line up almost exactly with the specifications for the Ryzen 3 3300 leaked by AdoredTV earlier this year, while the Ryzen 5 3600 product name mentioned by Puget Systems is also contained in the information. Puget Systems referred to its "lower end Ryzen 5 3600 models," which also lines up with the listing of a higher-end Ryzen 5 3600X.
On average, the performance of the sample works out to a roughly 13-15% average improvement in IPC (instructions per cycle) over current-gen Ryzen models locked to the same frequency, but any performance comparisons should be taken with a grain of salt. This test result was conducted with memory at a relatively low DDR4-2666, which is surprising as Matisse parts are rumored to come with a strong IMC (integrated memory controller) and support DDR4-3200 memory modules out of the box. The memory latency results from the Geekbench entry are ~5ns higher than a similarly-clocked Ryzen 5 2600. That isn't entirely unexpected with early silicon as chipmakers tune prior to launch.
In either case, the big takeaway is that Ryzen 3000-series samples are in the ecosystem already, meaning that the launch should be coming along well with AMD's target date of Q3 2019. We're less than 30 hours away from AMD CEO Lisa Su's keynote here at Computex 2019, where we're sure to learn more.
And the funny thing is, my i7-6700 meets and exceeds all my needs right now. Or to put it another way: I'm a target customer of AMD's low end market. My 6700 is way faster than my Xeon workstation at work, and these low end CPUs are even better than that.
I'm still shaking my head that AMD's baby CPUs will outclass my workstation, which is "good enough" for data warehousing and ETL work. I'm at a bit of a loss for words to describe the amount of CPU power which is now becoming mainstream and affordable.
I had a long term customer call me up and ask about upgrading his Phenom II 965 box to a FX8350 as they are now around £50. I said no. Told him to save up for a Ryzen box.
You can push antiques too far.
Just about everything else is probably false. You can disregard the clocks speeds, TDP, and the Tier rankings.
The Real ranking will probably be as follows:
Ryzen 3 = 4c/4T
Ryzen 5 = 4c/8t & 6c/12T
Ryzen 7= 8C/16T
Ryzen 9=12C/24T & 16C/32T
Although, secretly we are all hoping the R3 will be 6/6
Most of the early ”info” have been quite bogus in that Sense!
Perhaps, though with their keynote being a matter of hours away, we'll likely know a lot more about their lineup soon. Those rumored prices did seem a bit unlikely to me from the start though, so it's surprising to see Tom's Hardware continuing to repeat them. Especially since the original "leaks" that suggested those prices also suggested that AMD would launch the processors at CES in January.
Even if the core counts still remain the same for each tier though, the launch prices for those tiers could potentially be reduced somewhat, as we saw going from first-gen Ryzen to second. The Ryzen 2600 has been selling for around $160-$165 since last fall, and has been around $150 in recent weeks, and Intel's own i5-9400F is currently being sold for $150 as well, so I wouldn't be surprised if a new 6-core part didn't cost much more than that, with the higher-clocked X version possibly priced closer to $200.
Of course, if their per-core performance has improved by a decent amount, which leaks suggest it has, they might not need substantially lower prices to make these processors compelling.
Except that Navi pricing is also an unverified rumor. The same goes for Ryzen clock rates... >_>