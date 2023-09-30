Grab This AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU For $92

Today at Newegg, you can find the AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU for $98 as part of a shell shocker deal scheduled to expire by the end of the day. Using promo code SSCW2524 at checkout will take an additional $6 off, taking the final price down to $92. This is part of a limited offer so we’re not sure for how long it will be made available.

We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU back in 2022 and found it to be suitable performance-wise for gaming and casual use. We appreciated also that it’s overclockable and comes with a Wraith Stealth stock cooler. It has no integrated graphics, however, so you will need a separate GPU for video output.

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU: now $92 at Newegg (was $98)

The AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU features Zen 3 architecture. It has 6 cores, 12 threads and a base speed of 3.6GHz. With Max Boost enabled, it’s capable of reaching as high as 4.2GHz. It has PCIe 3.0 support and can support up to 128GB of DDR4-3200.

You don’t need to buy a separate cooler to get off the ground with the AMD Ryzen 5 5500 as it comes with a Wraith Stealth stock cooler. That said, we definitely recommend looking at a dedicated cooler. This edition does not come with integrated graphics so a GPU is necessary to get video output with the Ryzen 5 5500.